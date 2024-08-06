|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|50
|Final
|Declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company along Audit Reports and other business items approved by the Board in the Board Meeting The closure of the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and the payment of dividend to the eligible shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
