|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|To convene the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM). Please find enclosed the proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:55 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report along with the Voting results of the 34th Annual General meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Please find enclosed the Extracts of Minutes of the 34th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
