Brightcom Group Ltd Share Price

10.25
(4.38%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.31
  • Day's High10.31
  • 52 Wk High21.95
  • Prev. Close9.82
  • Day's Low9.55
  • 52 Wk Low 6.8
  • Turnover (lac)745.59
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value7.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,068.37
  • Div. Yield0
Brightcom Group Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

10.31

Prev. Close

9.82

Turnover(Lac.)

745.59

Day's High

10.31

Day's Low

9.55

52 Week's High

21.95

52 Week's Low

6.8

Book Value

7.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,068.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Brightcom Group Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Oct, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Brightcom Group Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Brightcom Group gets ₹8 Lakh fine from SEBI

Brightcom Group gets ₹8 Lakh fine from SEBI

24 Sep 2024|02:54 PM

The regulator's assessment also discovered that the noticee notified the stock exchanges of the resignation of its three directors with delays.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Brightcom Group Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.28%

Foreign: 0.28%

Indian: 18.09%

Non-Promoter- 9.01%

Institutions: 9.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brightcom Group Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

403.7

403.58

101.53

95.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,170.69

1,216.17

514.76

485.56

Net Worth

1,574.39

1,619.75

616.29

580.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

365.98

466.58

455.2

466.41

yoy growth (%)

-21.56

2.5

-2.4

1.52

Raw materials

-299.29

-356.65

-350.14

-358.17

As % of sales

81.77

76.43

76.92

76.79

Employee costs

-38.59

-49.59

-49.21

-51.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.18

-1.13

-3.61

-3.23

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.87

-1.07

-1.42

Tax paid

-3.95

-0.29

0.67

0.42

Working capital

-2.88

-25.02

-4.44

-10.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.56

2.5

-2.4

1.52

Op profit growth

9.95

-160.74

-7.22

28.62

EBIT growth

137.85

-53.78

-6.92

42.84

Net profit growth

-675.79

-51.43

4.72

-57.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,662.24

7,396.77

5,019.59

2,855.8

2,692.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,662.24

7,396.77

5,019.59

2,855.8

2,692.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

-6.46

-2.22

20.82

14.15

Brightcom Group Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brightcom Group Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Kumar Reddy

Executive Director

Vijay Kancharla

Independent Director

K Jayalakshmi Kumari

Independent Director

Raghunath A

Independent Director

Surabhi Sinha

Director

Peshwa Acharya

Independent Director

Nilendu Narayan Chakraborty

Additional Director

Ram Sharma

Independent Director

Satyanarayana Yadavally.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brightcom Group Ltd

Summary

Brightcom Group Limited was originally incorporated as Lanco Global Systems Limited on January 28, 1999. The Company changed the name from Lanco Global Systems Limited to LGS Global Limited on November 5, 2008 to Ybrant Digital Limited on June 14, 2012 to Lycos Internet Limited on December 31, 2014 and thereafter got changed from Lycos Internet Limited to Brightcom Group Limited on September 10, 2018. Company is a leading global provider of comprehensive online or digital marketing services to direct marketers, brand advertisers, and marketing agencies. The Company offers digital marketing solutions to businesses, agencies and online publishers worldwide. Lycos Internet connects Advertisers with their Audience across any form of Digital Media, using its massive local presence to deliver appropriate messages to the right audience, through the most relevant Digital channels. Lycos Internet Limited has a global presence, with offices in over 24 countries. The Company is also a Global Information Technology Implementation and Outsourcing Services Provider with an exceptional track record of providing high quality, on-budget, and on-time solutions to demanding clients. Its business knowledge in key verticals helps to provide solutions that are customized to address the specific needs while focusing on maximizing value of Information Technology investments such that clients can achieve their business objectives. It provides End-to-end Enterprise Solution Offerings and Specializing
Company FAQs

What is the Brightcom Group Ltd share price today?

The Brightcom Group Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brightcom Group Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brightcom Group Ltd is ₹2068.37 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brightcom Group Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brightcom Group Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brightcom Group Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brightcom Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brightcom Group Ltd is ₹6.8 and ₹21.95 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Brightcom Group Ltd?

Brightcom Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.30%, 3 Years at -54.76%, 1 Year at -46.05%, 6 Month at 15.04%, 3 Month at 3.02% and 1 Month at 20.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brightcom Group Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brightcom Group Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.38 %
Institutions - 9.00 %
Public - 72.62 %

