SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.31
Prev. Close₹9.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹745.59
Day's High₹10.31
Day's Low₹9.55
52 Week's High₹21.95
52 Week's Low₹6.8
Book Value₹7.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,068.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The regulator's assessment also discovered that the noticee notified the stock exchanges of the resignation of its three directors with delays.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
403.7
403.58
101.53
95.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,170.69
1,216.17
514.76
485.56
Net Worth
1,574.39
1,619.75
616.29
580.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
365.98
466.58
455.2
466.41
yoy growth (%)
-21.56
2.5
-2.4
1.52
Raw materials
-299.29
-356.65
-350.14
-358.17
As % of sales
81.77
76.43
76.92
76.79
Employee costs
-38.59
-49.59
-49.21
-51.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.18
-1.13
-3.61
-3.23
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.87
-1.07
-1.42
Tax paid
-3.95
-0.29
0.67
0.42
Working capital
-2.88
-25.02
-4.44
-10.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.56
2.5
-2.4
1.52
Op profit growth
9.95
-160.74
-7.22
28.62
EBIT growth
137.85
-53.78
-6.92
42.84
Net profit growth
-675.79
-51.43
4.72
-57.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,662.24
7,396.77
5,019.59
2,855.8
2,692.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,662.24
7,396.77
5,019.59
2,855.8
2,692.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
-6.46
-2.22
20.82
14.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Kumar Reddy
Executive Director
Vijay Kancharla
Independent Director
K Jayalakshmi Kumari
Independent Director
Raghunath A
Independent Director
Surabhi Sinha
Director
Peshwa Acharya
Independent Director
Nilendu Narayan Chakraborty
Additional Director
Ram Sharma
Independent Director
Satyanarayana Yadavally.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brightcom Group Ltd
Summary
Brightcom Group Limited was originally incorporated as Lanco Global Systems Limited on January 28, 1999. The Company changed the name from Lanco Global Systems Limited to LGS Global Limited on November 5, 2008 to Ybrant Digital Limited on June 14, 2012 to Lycos Internet Limited on December 31, 2014 and thereafter got changed from Lycos Internet Limited to Brightcom Group Limited on September 10, 2018. Company is a leading global provider of comprehensive online or digital marketing services to direct marketers, brand advertisers, and marketing agencies. The Company offers digital marketing solutions to businesses, agencies and online publishers worldwide. Lycos Internet connects Advertisers with their Audience across any form of Digital Media, using its massive local presence to deliver appropriate messages to the right audience, through the most relevant Digital channels. Lycos Internet Limited has a global presence, with offices in over 24 countries. The Company is also a Global Information Technology Implementation and Outsourcing Services Provider with an exceptional track record of providing high quality, on-budget, and on-time solutions to demanding clients. Its business knowledge in key verticals helps to provide solutions that are customized to address the specific needs while focusing on maximizing value of Information Technology investments such that clients can achieve their business objectives. It provides End-to-end Enterprise Solution Offerings and Specializing
Read More
The Brightcom Group Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brightcom Group Ltd is ₹2068.37 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Brightcom Group Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brightcom Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brightcom Group Ltd is ₹6.8 and ₹21.95 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Brightcom Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.30%, 3 Years at -54.76%, 1 Year at -46.05%, 6 Month at 15.04%, 3 Month at 3.02% and 1 Month at 20.59%.
