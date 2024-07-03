Brightcom Group Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,485.22
1,157.78
3,504.46
4,233.09
3,163.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,485.22
1,157.78
3,504.46
4,233.09
3,163.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.71
-0.7
-0.68
-5.79
Total Income
2,485.22
1,158.49
3,503.77
4,232.42
3,157.89
Total Expenditure
1,846.96
987.26
2,435.69
3,025.99
2,198.24
PBIDT
638.26
171.23
1,068.08
1,206.43
959.65
Interest
0.01
0.14
0.16
0.2
0.21
PBDT
638.25
171.09
1,067.91
1,206.23
959.44
Depreciation
148.26
145.89
138.79
137.45
128.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
148.27
17.48
256.67
297.58
232.97
Deferred Tax
-4.08
-6.16
-1.19
-1.88
0.46
Reported Profit After Tax
345.8
13.88
673.65
773.08
597.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
345.8
13.88
673.65
773.08
597.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
345.8
13.88
673.65
773.08
597.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.71
0.07
3.34
3.83
2.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
403.7
403.7
403.7
403.7
403.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.68
14.78
30.47
28.49
30.33
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
13.91
1.19
19.22
18.26
18.89
