Brightcom Group Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
403.7
403.58
101.53
95.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,170.69
1,216.17
514.76
485.56
Net Worth
1,574.39
1,619.75
616.29
580.81
Minority Interest
Debt
108.38
99.93
96.88
135.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.69
7.63
4.82
5.06
Total Liabilities
1,690.46
1,727.31
717.99
721.26
Fixed Assets
0.8
0.73
0.9
1.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
677.75
677.75
508.89
508.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.12
6.96
6.95
7.09
Networking Capital
1,003.22
1,036.11
201
203.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
208.76
179.78
182.66
216.04
Debtor Days
182.17
169
Other Current Assets
911.15
925.05
144.14
121.8
Sundry Creditors
-37.11
-23.62
-28.48
-36.49
Creditor Days
28.4
28.54
Other Current Liabilities
-79.58
-45.1
-97.32
-97.41
Cash
1.56
5.77
0.25
0.24
Total Assets
1,690.45
1,727.32
717.99
721.26
The regulator's assessment also discovered that the noticee notified the stock exchanges of the resignation of its three directors with delays.Read More
