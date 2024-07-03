iifl-logo-icon 1
Brightcom Group Ltd Annually Results

10.25
(4.38%)
Dec 30, 2024

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,662.24

7,396.77

5,019.59

2,855.8

2,692.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,662.24

7,396.77

5,019.59

2,855.8

2,692.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

-6.46

-2.22

20.82

14.15

Total Income

4,662.25

7,390.31

5,017.36

2,876.62

2,706.47

Total Expenditure

3,422.95

5,224.23

3,512.71

1,990.41

1,903.49

PBIDT

1,239.3

2,166.08

1,504.65

886.2

802.97

Interest

0.3

0.41

0.31

0.11

6.3

PBDT

1,239.01

2,165.67

1,504.34

886.1

796.67

Depreciation

284.68

265.55

246.24

226.09

179.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

274.15

530.55

346.27

177.54

177.56

Deferred Tax

-7.35

-1.43

-0.37

-0.54

-0.52

Reported Profit After Tax

687.52

1,370.99

912.2

483.01

440.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

687.52

1,370.99

912.2

483.01

440.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-18.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

687.52

1,370.99

912.2

483.01

458.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.41

6.79

4.52

9.51

9.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

5

15

2.5

2.5

Equity

403.7

403.7

403.58

101.53

95.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.58

29.28

29.97

31.03

29.82

PBDTM(%)

26.57

29.27

29.96

31.02

29.59

PATM(%)

14.74

18.53

18.17

16.91

16.34

