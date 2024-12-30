To the Members of

BRIGHTCOM GROUP LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Brightcom Group Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March

31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Group as at March 31, 2023, its Profit including other comprehensive income, changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

2. Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

1) Considering the SEBIs Interim order cum show-cause notice dated 13th April, 2023 we have made the following observations: a) As referred in Point No. 72, the companys investment in Ybrant Media Acquisition Inc, one of the subsidiaries of the company has negative equity/net worth indicating the existence of an indicator of impairment. But the company has neither impaired nor created any provision against the value of Investments in Ybrant Media Acquisition Inc.

b) As referred in Point No. 177[d], "the company" has to appoint at least one independent director on its board of directors as a director on the board of directors of each of its material subsidiaries within fifteen days of the date of its order. Refer note no 57 of standalone financial statements.

c) As referred in Point No. 177[e] "the company" has to disseminate the standalone financial statements of each of its subsidiaries on its website, for the period between FY 2014-15 and FY 2021-22. Refer note no 58 of standalone financial statements "Consequent to the order the company has uploaded the financial statements/ Financial information of its subsidiaries in its website".

d) The opening balances of Investments, receivables and payables with related to subsidiaries in standalone financial statements are subject to the confirmation of peer review auditor and due to its consequent effect, the closing balances thereof are also subject to variation.

e) SEBI vide its letter dated 13th April 2023, has issued interim order cum show cause notice to the company seeking clarifications with respect to certain issues. The accountingpoliciesand final outcome of the investigation is yet to come by the time of our Report. Refer note no 59 of standalone financial statements. f) The standalone Financial Statements of the company for the previous financial year i.e., for the year ended 31.03.2022 have been audited by predecessor auditor.

The figures as at 31.03.2022 are subject to variation in view of the SEBIs observations/directions and consequent effect on the closing balances thereof as at 31.03.2023.

2) "The company" has not made any provision for impairment of investments of Rs.16,886.81 lakhs made in M/s Vuchi Media Private Limited despite the fact that the proposed acquisition transaction was revoked by both the parties and have cancelled the definitive share purchase agreement that was entered into.

3. Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

1. With respect to Income Tax the company has certain appeals pending with the authorities, the outcome of which is not ascertained as on the date of Balance Sheet.

2. 1,40,70,000 equity shares allotted to M/s Vuchi Media Private Limited are pending for cancellation subject to the legal process completion.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Revenue from fixed price contracts using the percentage of completion method

Key Audit Matter Description

Revenue contracts,from includingfixed software development, and integration contracts, where the performance obligations are satisfied over time, is recognized using the percentage-of-completion method. Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the

Company to determine the project costs incurred to date as a percentage of total estimated project costs at completion. The estimation of total project costs involves significant judgement and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. In addition, provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the total estimated project costs. We identifiedthe revenue recognition for fixed price contracts where the percentage-of-completion method is used as a key audit matter because of the significant judgement the efforts to complete such contracts.

This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred to date and estimates of efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligations. This required a high degree of auditor judgment in evaluating the audit evidence supporting estimated efforts to complete and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated efforts used to recognize revenue from fixed price contracts.

How the Key Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit

Our audit procedures related to estimates of efforts to complete for fixed price contracts accounted using the percentage-of completion method included the following, among others:

• We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligations, and access and application controls pertaining to time recording and allocation systems, which prevents unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred.

• We evaluated managements ability to reasonably estimate the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation by comparing actual information to estimates for performance obligations that have been fulfilled.

• We selected a sample of fixed price contracts with customers accounted using percentage-of-completion method and performed the following:

• Read the contract and based on the terms and conditions evaluated whether recognizing revenue over time using percentage of completion method was appropriate, and the contract was included in managements calculation of revenue over time.

• Evaluated the appropriateness of and consistency in the application of managements policies and methodologies to estimate progress towards satisfying the performance obligation.

• Compared efforts incurred to date with Companys estimate of efforts incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining efforts to complete the contract.

• Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptances to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations.

• Evaluated other information that supported the estimates of the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation. Information Other than the

Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial

Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon The "Companys" Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast a significant doubt to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in: (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit any significant deficiencies in internal during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safe guards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters

Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; on the Companys ability

c) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including OtherComprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; as per Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Section.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses Qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not paid / provided remuneration.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

: i. The Company has disclosed the pending litigations which would have impact on its standalone financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March, 2023.

iii.Based on our examination, we have identified the following non-compliances with the relevant laws and regulations:

• The Company has not transferred a portion of dividend declared during the year to a separate dividend Account.

• The Company has not transferred the unclaimed dividend amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund even after seven years.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the

Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations in sub-clause (iv) and (v) above contain any material misstatement. v. As per the information provided to us, the company has declared a final dividend of Rs.6053.76 Lakhs during the year F.Y 2021-22. However, out of above an amount of

Rs.3375.24 Lakhs only transferred to a separate "Dividend account" and an amount of Rs. 3251.39 Lakhs is drawn by shareholders from this, unpaid amount stand at

Rs.123.85 Lakhs. The company has not transferred an amount of Rs.2,678.52 Lakhs to the separate dividend account.

Total dividend of Rs.3,408.88 Lakhs is pending for payment which pertains to various financials years. Refer Note no 48 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As stated in Note 49 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year F.Y 2022-23 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing

Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of "the Act" to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

Other Matters

The standalone financial statements of the company for the previous financial year i.e., for the year ended March 31, 2022 were audited by predecessor auditors, PCN & Associates, Chartered unmodified Accountants, who have expressed an opinion vide their audit report dated May 30, 2022.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BRIGHTCOM GROUP LIMITED of even date. i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant &Equipment (PPE).

(b) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, PPE have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verificationis reasonable.

(d)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not revalued the Property Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the period under review.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of providing software development and digital marketing services. So, the Company does not hold any physical inventory.

(b) The company has not availed any working capital from banks/ Financial Institutions.

iii. a. The company has not made Investments in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties.

b. During the year the Company has granted advances to wholly owned subsidiary companies. The aggregate amount granted during the year is Rs.16,507.39 Lakhs and balance outstanding as on balance sheet date is Rs.41,246.80 Lakhs with respect to such advances given to the wholly owned subsidiaries.

In the absence of proper information, we are unable to comment whether these advances given are advances in the nature loan or regular in the course of business advance.

iv. The company has not granted any loans to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of Investments made by the Company and providing guarantees and securities. (Refer note number 32 to notes to financial statements). However, company has granted advances to two of its wholly owned subsidiaries in respect of which, we are unable to comment whether those advances given are advances in the nature of loan or regular in the course of business advance. v. As informed to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 of "the Act" and hence directives issued by the reserve bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of "the Act" the Rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company at present. vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records have not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section

(1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of "the Company" examined by us, "the Company" is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues except Income Tax and TDS which is overdue for a period of more than six months, with the appropriate authorities in India.

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Outstanding Amount Income Tax Department Self Assessment Tax 435.08 Income Tax Department TDS Payable 29.71

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of "the Company" examined by us, there are statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes as below as on March 31st 2023.

Name of the statute Years pertain to Forum where it is pending Amount Involved Service Tax Liability for the period May 2008 to September 2011 Appeal made to Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad 1,873.28 Service Tax Liability for the period April 2014 to June 2017 Appeal made to Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad 6,487.35 GST Liability for the period July 2017 to March 2021 Appeal made to Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad 3,287.09 Income Tax Liability for the A.Y 2006-07 to A.Y 2009-10 CIT(Appeals) / ITAT 834.34 Income Tax Liability for the A.Y 2010-11 to A.Y 2013-14 CIT(Appeals) / ITAT 3,231.47 Income Tax Liability for the A.Y 2014-15 to A.Y 2020-21 CIT(Appeals) / ITAT 8,607.48

viii. As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no instances where the company has surrendered or disclosed such transactions as income during the year ended 31st March, 2023 in the tax assessments under the income tax Act, 1961.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not availed any loan from financial institutions or banks or issued debentures as at Balance Sheet date.

x. (a)The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instru- ments) during the year ended 31st March,2023.

(b)The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convert- ible debentures during the year ended 31st March,2023.

xi. (a) Based on examination of books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) In the absence of information provided by the management, we are unable to comment whether whistleblow- er mechanism has been established in accordance with requirements of the companies act 2013 and SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as to whether any whistleblower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The company does not have internal audit system that commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have not received internal audit reports from the management for the year under audit i.e., FY 2022-23.

xv. As per the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion during the year "the company" has not en-

tered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank)

Directions, 2016 as amended).

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses during the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year, subject to adjustment if any, which may arise out of the SEBI Interim Order as referred to the Basis for Qualified opinion.

xviii. There is no resignation of statutory auditor during the financial year and hence there is no issues, objections or con-

cerns regarding the resignation.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans (Refer to Note No 53 to the financial statement), we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, subject to adjustment if any, which may arise out of the SEBI Interim Order as referred to the Basis for Qualified opinion.

xx. (a) Details of Amount spent towards CSR, if any, has not been provided to us.

(b) In the absence of information as above, we are not able to comment on unspent amount in respect of amount to be transferred in case of ongoing and other than ongoing projects.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the Audit Reports of the subsidiaries, in- cluded in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, we report the following adverse remarks:

Subsidiary Company Name Adverse remark Paragraph Number

LIL Project Private Limited a) Paragraph 2 of Audit Report w.r.t

i) Advances taken from the Holding Company and advances to various parties.

ii) Confirmations of Trade payables, Trade Receivables.

b) Clause 3 and 14 of Annexure A (CARO 2020) w.r.t

i) Advances to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties.

ii) Internal Audit System. Yreach Media Private Limited a) Paragraph 2 of Audit Report w.r.t

i) Advances taken from the Holding Company and advances to various parties.

ii) Confirmations of Trade payables, Trade Receivables.

b) Clause 3 and 14 of Annexure A (CARO 2020) w.r.t

i) The company has given advances to companies, firms, LLP or ny other parties.

ii) Internal Audit System.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BRIGHTCOM GROUP LIMITED of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) Of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BRIGHTCOM GROUP LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria es -tablished by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our Audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

(the "Guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial

Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. These standards and guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their op -erating effectiveness. Our Audit of internal financial controls over financialreporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial re -porting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion and the companys Internal Financial Control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over finan -cial reporting includes these policies and procedures that

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detailed, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit prepa ration of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted principles, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial report -ing, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also,

Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, the company does not have adequate Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting and such systems were not operating effectively as at March 31st, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria estab -lished by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.