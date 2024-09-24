Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 16 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1. The appointment of an additional director to the Board. 2. Any other matters as may be deemed necessary.

Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 29 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated Results Proposed Board meeting to be held on 10th Jan 2025, additional agenda items shall be discussed This is further to our prior intimation dated December 29, 2024, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, January 10, 2025. In addition to the previously disclosed agenda items of considering and approving the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Board will now also consider the following additional items during the meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 04.01.2025) Audited Financials of 31 March 2024, AGM and other items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025) Addendum to outcome of Board meeting held on 10th Jan 2025 was inadvertently omitted Mr Ali Akber B Mamuwala Consent letter as attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025) Outcome of board meeting held on 10th Jan 2024, we wish to inform that the Consent letter of Mr Ali Akber B Mamuwala was inadvertently omitted in the original submission (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 22 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited is scheduled to meet on December 22, 2024, to discuss, among other matters, the proposal to appoint M/s Ravichandra & Co. as the Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company. This proposal, shall be tabled before the board for its approval and will be subject to further shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM (Annual General Meeting) Outcome of Board Meeting to appoint Joint Auditors fro BRIGHTCOM GROUP LIMITED Regd (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 (Q2 FY25). 2. Limited Review Report issued by a qualified chartered accountant on the above financial results. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Results of 30th Sept 2024(Q2 Fy25) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform the Exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and take up the following business matters: 1. Finalise and approve the date for the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for FY24. 2. Setting the Book Closure period for the purpose of the AGM. 3. Reviewing the Annual Financial Performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 4. Addressing any other business matters with the Chairs approval. AGM Date: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) for FY 2024 will be held on January 31, 2025 Annual Financial Performance: The Board carefully reviewed and acknowledged the Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024Ratification of Appointments: The appointments of independent directors made since the last AGM on November 21, 2024AGM Notice and Annual Report: The AGM notice and the Annual Report for FY 2024 will be dispatched significantly ahead of the regulatory deadline of January 10, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.12.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Dec 2024 1 Dec 2024

Unaudited Financial Statements for Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 (Q1 FY 25). Annexures relating to appointment of Independent Directors

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1 Fy2025 Results approval Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Addendum to Agenda of Board Meeting Scheduled on November 30, 2024. Consideration and approval of the appointment of the following individuals as Independent Directors of the Company, subject to necessary approvals: - Mr. Paladugu Venkata Subba Rao - Ms. Deepika Daliya (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024) Outcome Of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Clarification to the outcome dated 30-11-2024. There is no change in outcome, however profiles were not attached. The same has been submitted with respect to the appointment made. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Brightcom Group Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 17, 2024. Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Adjournment to next date on 20th Nov 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.11.2024) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the company for the quarter and financial Year ended March 31 2024. Limited Review Repot issued by a qualified Charter Accountant (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting To approve the Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) proposed to be held on November 21 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means for the FY 2022-23. and other matters OUTCOME of Board meeting held on 24th Oct 2024 to announce the AGM and other issues (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Proposed Board of Directors meeting scheduled to be held on 20th August 2024 stands postponed and now the Board meeting will be held on 24th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited, at its meeting held on August 24, 2024, reviewed and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Limited Review Reports, issued by the qualified Chartered Accountants, are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results Consolidated Financial Performance: Top-line Performance (Revenue): The Company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,814 Cr [INR] for Q2 FY2023-24, compared to Rs. 1,683 Cr. [INR] in the corresponding quarter of the previous Year, reflecting a growth of 7.8 (per- centage). Bottomline Performance (Profit After Tax): The Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY2023-24 stood at Rs. 352 Cr [INR], compared to Rs.321 Cr [INR] in Q2 FY2022-23, Registering a growth of 9.7 [percentage]. The detailed consolidated financial results, along with the Limited Review Report from a Qualified Chartered Accountant, are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Board of Directors has decided to dedicate three of its members to lead this new strategic initiatives the following Directors have been moved from the Parent Board of Brightcom Group Limited to the Board of newly formed entities under the Brand name Trenova Corporation, which has been established in London and Hong Kong which will focus on EMEA and APAC regions

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

With reference to above mentioned subject, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited was held on Wednesday, 7th August 2024 at 04:30 P.M. through video conferencing. The following business was transacted at the meeting: Take note of Resignation of Existing Statutory Auditors of the company M/s D P SARADA & CO. with effective date of resignation, August 6th 2024. Appointment of New Statutory Auditors of the Company: The Board of Directors discussed the matter and approved the appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company with effective date of appointment on 7th August 2024. M/s Pradeep & Pradeep Registration. No: (F.R.N) : 019033S; Peer Review Certificate No :016151 email: capandp2023@gmail.com Read less..

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on July 31st, 2024 of Brightcom Group Limited; This is to notify you that the Companys Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024. The meeting will consider the following subjects, among others: 1. Appointment of Directors: Two Independent Directors of the Company; 2. Appointment of Company Secretary 3. Other Business items. The following business was transacted at the meeting: 1. Appointment of Two Independent Directors of the Company: The Board of Directors discussed the matter and deferred the appointments for future Board Meeting. 2. Appointment of Company Secretary: The Board of Directors discussed the matter and deferred the appointment for future Board Meeting. 3. Other Business items: The Board of Directors discussed the following matters to take actions in future Board Meetings: a. Interim Orders/Notices issued by SEBI b. Compilation and correlation of the data/records/documents c. Reconstitution of Committees of the Board d. Enquiring with the ceased CMD & CFO regarding any appeal filed against the SEBI Interim Order e. Appointment of Director of the Company in its Subsidiary(ies) The meeting was commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Directors (1 Executive Director and 1 Independent Director) of the Company; 2. Other Business items. In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the following matters have been considered and approved by the Board: 1. Appointment of Mr. Raghunath Allam as an Additional Director and he shall be designated as a Whole-time (Executive) Director of the Company for a period of 5 Years, subject to the approval of the Members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ram Sharma as an Additional Director and he shall be designated as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 Years, subject to the approval of the Members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Other Business Matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 9 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the second quarter & half year ended on September 30 2023 and third quarter ended December 31 2023. Q2 results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITOR

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Brightcom Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Kallol Sen as a Whole-time (Executive) Director of the Company for a period of 5 Years subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in their forthcoming General Meeting. 2. Other Business items. In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the following matters have been considered and approved by the Board: 1. Appointment of Mr. Kallol Sen as an Additional Director and he shall be designated as a Whole-time (Executive) Director of the Company for a period of 5 Years, subject to the approval of the Members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Reconstitution of Audit Committee of the Company. 3. Reconstitution of Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company. 4. Reconstitution of Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company. 5. Reconstitution of Risk Management Committee of the Company. 6. Reconstitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company 7. Other Business Matters. Appointment of Mr. Kallol Sen as an Additional (Executive) Director and he shall be designated as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of the Members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2024 26 Dec 2023