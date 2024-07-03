Brightcom Group Ltd Summary

Brightcom Group Limited was originally incorporated as Lanco Global Systems Limited on January 28, 1999. The Company changed the name from Lanco Global Systems Limited to LGS Global Limited on November 5, 2008 to Ybrant Digital Limited on June 14, 2012 to Lycos Internet Limited on December 31, 2014 and thereafter got changed from Lycos Internet Limited to Brightcom Group Limited on September 10, 2018. Company is a leading global provider of comprehensive online or digital marketing services to direct marketers, brand advertisers, and marketing agencies. The Company offers digital marketing solutions to businesses, agencies and online publishers worldwide. Lycos Internet connects Advertisers with their Audience across any form of Digital Media, using its massive local presence to deliver appropriate messages to the right audience, through the most relevant Digital channels. Lycos Internet Limited has a global presence, with offices in over 24 countries. The Company is also a Global Information Technology Implementation and Outsourcing Services Provider with an exceptional track record of providing high quality, on-budget, and on-time solutions to demanding clients. Its business knowledge in key verticals helps to provide solutions that are customized to address the specific needs while focusing on maximizing value of Information Technology investments such that clients can achieve their business objectives. It provides End-to-end Enterprise Solution Offerings and Specializing in ERP Solutions, Microsoft and Open Source Systems development.In 2006, the Company acquired MediosOne in US for US$ 4.5 million, thereby entering into the front-end digital marketing space.In 2007, it acquired AdDynamix in US for US$ 10 million. It raised US$ 30 million from a few private equity firms.In 2008, Company acquired Online Media Solutions in Israel for US$ 13 million giving a foothold in European digital markets.In 2009, the Company acquired Dream ad based in Argentina for US$ 11.5 million. It acquired Max Interactive based in Australia for US$ 8.3 million.In 2016, the Company launched, LYCOS LIFE, Brightcom programmatic video platform and Apollo LYCOS JV.During year 2015-16, the Company and Apollo International Limited formed a Joint Venture Company Apollo Lycos Netcommerce Limited. During the year 2016-17, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary LIL Projects Private Limited.In 2019, the Company increased its service offerings in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The Company opened the latest office in Berlin, which has developed to be one of the hubs of technology, creativity & marketing in 2022. Brightcoms HyGrowth Model was introduced in 2023. It partnered with LoopMe, a renowned name in artificial intelligence-driven brand advertising performance.