SectorIT - Software
Open₹22.9
Prev. Close₹22.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹556.28
Day's High₹23
Day's Low₹21.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,061.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
Net Worth
0
0.02
0.04
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,097.5
|23.12
|11,20,955.87
|12,552
|4.07
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,479.1
|23.71
|6,14,556
|6,114
|2.91
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,466.1
|31.39
|3,97,877.58
|2,888
|4.09
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
249.56
|21.55
|2,61,664.21
|3,696.1
|2.4
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,191
|33.15
|1,53,748.41
|1,297.4
|1.25
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
4th Floor Godrej Millennium,
Koregaon Road 9 STS 12/1,
Maharashtra - 411001
Tel: 0124-4561850
Website: http://www.inveniatech.com
Email: investors@inveniatech.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Reports by STL Networks Ltd
