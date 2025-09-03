iifl-logo

STL Networks Ltd Share Price Live

21.75
(-5.02%)
Sep 4, 2025|12:44:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.9
  • Day's High23
  • Prev. Close22.9
  • Day's Low21.75
  • Turnover (lac)556.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,061.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

Loading...

STL Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

22.9

Prev. Close

22.9

Turnover(Lac.)

556.28

Day's High

23

Day's Low

21.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,061.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

STL Networks Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

STL Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

STL Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Sep, 2025|03:08 PM
Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.91%

Foreign: 42.91%

Indian: 1.23%

Non-Promoter- 18.75%

Institutions: 18.75%

Non-Institutions: 37.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

STL Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

Net Worth

0

0.02

0.04

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

STL Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,097.5

23.1211,20,955.8712,5524.0752,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,479.1

23.716,14,5566,1142.9135,275203.74

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,466.1

31.393,97,877.582,8884.0913,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

249.56

21.552,61,664.213,696.12.417,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,191

33.151,53,748.411,297.41.259,421.1736.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT STL Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

4th Floor Godrej Millennium,

Koregaon Road 9 STS 12/1,

Maharashtra - 411001

Tel: 0124-4561850

Website: http://www.inveniatech.com

Email: investors@inveniatech.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by STL Networks Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the STL Networks Ltd share price today?

The STL Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of STL Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of STL Networks Ltd is ₹1061.23 Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of STL Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of STL Networks Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 04 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of STL Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a STL Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of STL Networks Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 04 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of STL Networks Ltd?

STL Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of STL Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of STL Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

