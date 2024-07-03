Summary

Cigniti Technologies Ltd (Formerly Chakkilam Infotech Ltd.) is an independent Software Testing Services Company. It is focused on software testing services and medical transcription. Over the last 14 years the company has worked with companies in US and India to deliver quality software through a combination of onsite consulting and offshore delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1998.The Company offers functional testing, performance testing and test automation and security testing. The Companys testing services for enterprise information technology (IT) organizations cover test management, test automation and tools, functional testing, non-functional testing and test environment management. The Companys transcription services include medical transcription, business transcription and legal transcription. The engineering services include providing solutions in the CAD/CAM/CAE for the engineering industry. The Companys services mainly involve digitization of drawings into vector formats, three dimensional (3D) modeling, design and analysis. In September 2011, the company acquired Cigniti Inc.In 2012, the company enters into a multi-year contract with one of the largest robotics & toy manufacturer in the world. The company enters into a long term engagement with a Performance Management and Business Intelligence Solution Provider in the Hospitality Industry. The company signs partnership with Neotys for its load testing tool NeoLoad. During the year, the company als

