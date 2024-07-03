iifl-logo-icon 1
Cigniti Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,737.05
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,733.1
  • Day's High1,770.7
  • 52 Wk High1,970
  • Prev. Close1,757.15
  • Day's Low1,730.05
  • 52 Wk Low 942.1
  • Turnover (lac)3,485.8
  • P/E54.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value197.32
  • EPS32.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,742.16
  • Div. Yield0.17
No Records Found

Cigniti Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,733.1

Prev. Close

1,757.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3,485.8

Day's High

1,770.7

Day's Low

1,730.05

52 Week's High

1,970

52 Week's Low

942.1

Book Value

197.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,742.16

P/E

54.11

EPS

32.49

Divi. Yield

0.17

Cigniti Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 16 Nov, 2023

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Cigniti Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cigniti Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.99%

Foreign: 7.99%

Indian: 14.68%

Non-Promoter- 11.62%

Institutions: 11.61%

Non-Institutions: 65.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cigniti Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.3

27.26

28.05

28.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

483.49

409.49

355.21

322.56

Net Worth

510.79

436.75

383.26

350.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

455.51

311.06

300.33

243.75

yoy growth (%)

46.43

3.57

23.21

-11.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-340.44

-213.49

-192.55

-144.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

53.97

59.65

64.88

28.24

Depreciation

-13.38

-10.07

-9.51

-2.07

Tax paid

-14.71

-5.21

-5.23

-2.82

Working capital

-19.42

29.99

22.56

44.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.43

3.57

23.21

-11.38

Op profit growth

-7.12

2.79

65.77

58.41

EBIT growth

-10.06

-8.14

91.63

90.56

Net profit growth

-27.87

-8.74

134.76

-112.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,815.01

1,647.58

1,241.8

896.53

871.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,815.01

1,647.58

1,241.8

896.53

871.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.08

14.72

13.44

13.45

21.63

Cigniti Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cigniti Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

C V Subrahmanyam

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K Subba Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

C Srikanth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Naga Vasudha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R K Agrawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Phaneesh Murthy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nooraine Fazal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Srinath Batni

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Goel

Chairman

Sudhir Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cigniti Technologies Ltd

Summary

Cigniti Technologies Ltd (Formerly Chakkilam Infotech Ltd.) is an independent Software Testing Services Company. It is focused on software testing services and medical transcription. Over the last 14 years the company has worked with companies in US and India to deliver quality software through a combination of onsite consulting and offshore delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1998.The Company offers functional testing, performance testing and test automation and security testing. The Companys testing services for enterprise information technology (IT) organizations cover test management, test automation and tools, functional testing, non-functional testing and test environment management. The Companys transcription services include medical transcription, business transcription and legal transcription. The engineering services include providing solutions in the CAD/CAM/CAE for the engineering industry. The Companys services mainly involve digitization of drawings into vector formats, three dimensional (3D) modeling, design and analysis. In September 2011, the company acquired Cigniti Inc.In 2012, the company enters into a multi-year contract with one of the largest robotics & toy manufacturer in the world. The company enters into a long term engagement with a Performance Management and Business Intelligence Solution Provider in the Hospitality Industry. The company signs partnership with Neotys for its load testing tool NeoLoad. During the year, the company als
Company FAQs

What is the Cigniti Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Cigniti Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1737.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is ₹4742.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is 54.11 and 8.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cigniti Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cigniti Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is ₹942.1 and ₹1970 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cigniti Technologies Ltd?

Cigniti Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.74%, 3 Years at 48.17%, 1 Year at 66.70%, 6 Month at 26.62%, 3 Month at 26.65% and 1 Month at 4.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cigniti Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.68 %
Institutions - 11.62 %
Public - 65.71 %

