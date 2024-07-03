Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,733.1
Prev. Close₹1,757.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,485.8
Day's High₹1,770.7
Day's Low₹1,730.05
52 Week's High₹1,970
52 Week's Low₹942.1
Book Value₹197.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,742.16
P/E54.11
EPS32.49
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.3
27.26
28.05
28.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
483.49
409.49
355.21
322.56
Net Worth
510.79
436.75
383.26
350.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
455.51
311.06
300.33
243.75
yoy growth (%)
46.43
3.57
23.21
-11.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-340.44
-213.49
-192.55
-144.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
53.97
59.65
64.88
28.24
Depreciation
-13.38
-10.07
-9.51
-2.07
Tax paid
-14.71
-5.21
-5.23
-2.82
Working capital
-19.42
29.99
22.56
44.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.43
3.57
23.21
-11.38
Op profit growth
-7.12
2.79
65.77
58.41
EBIT growth
-10.06
-8.14
91.63
90.56
Net profit growth
-27.87
-8.74
134.76
-112.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,815.01
1,647.58
1,241.8
896.53
871.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,815.01
1,647.58
1,241.8
896.53
871.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.08
14.72
13.44
13.45
21.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
C V Subrahmanyam
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K Subba Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
C Srikanth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Naga Vasudha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R K Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Phaneesh Murthy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nooraine Fazal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Srinath Batni
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Goel
Chairman
Sudhir Singh
Reports by Cigniti Technologies Ltd
Summary
Cigniti Technologies Ltd (Formerly Chakkilam Infotech Ltd.) is an independent Software Testing Services Company. It is focused on software testing services and medical transcription. Over the last 14 years the company has worked with companies in US and India to deliver quality software through a combination of onsite consulting and offshore delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1998.The Company offers functional testing, performance testing and test automation and security testing. The Companys testing services for enterprise information technology (IT) organizations cover test management, test automation and tools, functional testing, non-functional testing and test environment management. The Companys transcription services include medical transcription, business transcription and legal transcription. The engineering services include providing solutions in the CAD/CAM/CAE for the engineering industry. The Companys services mainly involve digitization of drawings into vector formats, three dimensional (3D) modeling, design and analysis. In September 2011, the company acquired Cigniti Inc.In 2012, the company enters into a multi-year contract with one of the largest robotics & toy manufacturer in the world. The company enters into a long term engagement with a Performance Management and Business Intelligence Solution Provider in the Hospitality Industry. The company signs partnership with Neotys for its load testing tool NeoLoad. During the year, the company als
The Cigniti Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1737.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is ₹4742.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is 54.11 and 8.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cigniti Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cigniti Technologies Ltd is ₹942.1 and ₹1970 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cigniti Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.74%, 3 Years at 48.17%, 1 Year at 66.70%, 6 Month at 26.62%, 3 Month at 26.65% and 1 Month at 4.84%.
