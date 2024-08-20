AGM 10/09/2024 Newspaper Publication on dispatch of Notice to shareholders pertaining to 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Proceedings of 26th AGM of Cigniti Technologies Limited held on Tuesday 10th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Scrutinizer report for consolidated voting results regarding 26th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)