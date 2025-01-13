Cigniti Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.3
27.26
28.05
28.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
483.49
409.49
355.21
322.56
Net Worth
510.79
436.75
383.26
350.58
Minority Interest
Debt
52.52
49.96
52.65
43.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.32
1.69
2.51
0.73
Total Liabilities
567.63
488.4
438.42
395.14
Fixed Assets
34.77
40.88
50.95
35.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
348.62
277.39
189.54
149.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.76
8.7
7.41
6.02
Networking Capital
99.99
79.56
88.16
86.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
142.27
99.77
87.09
86.73
Debtor Days
69.78
101.76
Other Current Assets
71.15
77.29
68.9
50.56
Sundry Creditors
-39.14
-21.02
-16.05
-10.65
Creditor Days
12.86
12.49
Other Current Liabilities
-74.29
-76.48
-51.78
-40.38
Cash
72.5
81.86
102.34
117.44
Total Assets
567.64
488.39
438.4
395.15
