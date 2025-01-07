Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
455.51
311.06
300.33
243.75
yoy growth (%)
46.43
3.57
23.21
-11.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-340.44
-213.49
-192.55
-144.17
As % of sales
74.73
68.63
64.11
59.14
Other costs
-58.57
-36.73
-48.6
-63.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.85
11.8
16.18
26.2
Operating profit
56.5
60.83
59.18
35.69
OPM
12.4
19.55
19.7
14.64
Depreciation
-13.38
-10.07
-9.51
-2.07
Interest expense
-3.08
-3.79
-4.18
-7.8
Other income
13.94
12.68
19.41
2.42
Profit before tax
53.97
59.65
64.88
28.24
Taxes
-14.71
-5.21
-5.23
-2.82
Tax rate
-27.25
-8.73
-8.06
-10.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.26
54.44
59.65
25.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
39.26
54.44
59.65
25.41
yoy growth (%)
-27.87
-8.74
134.76
-112.06
NPM
8.61
17.5
19.86
10.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.