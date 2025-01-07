iifl-logo-icon 1
Cigniti Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,740
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

455.51

311.06

300.33

243.75

yoy growth (%)

46.43

3.57

23.21

-11.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-340.44

-213.49

-192.55

-144.17

As % of sales

74.73

68.63

64.11

59.14

Other costs

-58.57

-36.73

-48.6

-63.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.85

11.8

16.18

26.2

Operating profit

56.5

60.83

59.18

35.69

OPM

12.4

19.55

19.7

14.64

Depreciation

-13.38

-10.07

-9.51

-2.07

Interest expense

-3.08

-3.79

-4.18

-7.8

Other income

13.94

12.68

19.41

2.42

Profit before tax

53.97

59.65

64.88

28.24

Taxes

-14.71

-5.21

-5.23

-2.82

Tax rate

-27.25

-8.73

-8.06

-10.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.26

54.44

59.65

25.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

39.26

54.44

59.65

25.41

yoy growth (%)

-27.87

-8.74

134.76

-112.06

NPM

8.61

17.5

19.86

10.42

