|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.51
2.81
25.77
11.95
Op profit growth
-11.12
13.03
148.75
-334.36
EBIT growth
-13.69
5.62
178.15
-228.67
Net profit growth
-12.91
-13.36
277.95
-108.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.41
16.22
14.75
7.46
EBIT margin
10.19
16.35
15.92
7.19
Net profit margin
7.38
11.75
13.94
4.64
RoCE
26.33
36.32
52.69
41.37
RoNW
5.51
8.23
22.18
-47.41
RoA
4.77
6.52
11.53
6.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.7
37.6
43.67
11.81
Dividend per share
2.5
2.5
0
0
Cash EPS
26.94
33.21
39.54
10.81
Book value per share
163.92
132.88
95.96
2.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.09
8.36
4.45
20.05
P/CEPS
15.88
9.46
4.91
21.9
P/B
2.61
2.36
2.02
93.82
EV/EBIDTA
8.16
5.02
3.83
14.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.5
-25.31
-7.06
-2.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.5
65.57
58.41
57.43
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-26.23
-29.89
-28.26
-30.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-25.08
-26.22
-17.36
-2.94
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.22
0.12
16.43
Net debt / op. profit
-0.27
-0.56
0.26
2.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-59.53
-58.17
-59.51
-67.8
Other costs
-30.05
-25.59
-25.72
-24.73
