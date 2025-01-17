iifl-logo-icon 1
Cigniti Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1,579.25
(-0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.51

2.81

25.77

11.95

Op profit growth

-11.12

13.03

148.75

-334.36

EBIT growth

-13.69

5.62

178.15

-228.67

Net profit growth

-12.91

-13.36

277.95

-108.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.41

16.22

14.75

7.46

EBIT margin

10.19

16.35

15.92

7.19

Net profit margin

7.38

11.75

13.94

4.64

RoCE

26.33

36.32

52.69

41.37

RoNW

5.51

8.23

22.18

-47.41

RoA

4.77

6.52

11.53

6.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

32.7

37.6

43.67

11.81

Dividend per share

2.5

2.5

0

0

Cash EPS

26.94

33.21

39.54

10.81

Book value per share

163.92

132.88

95.96

2.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.09

8.36

4.45

20.05

P/CEPS

15.88

9.46

4.91

21.9

P/B

2.61

2.36

2.02

93.82

EV/EBIDTA

8.16

5.02

3.83

14.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.5

-25.31

-7.06

-2.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.5

65.57

58.41

57.43

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-26.23

-29.89

-28.26

-30.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-25.08

-26.22

-17.36

-2.94

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.22

0.12

16.43

Net debt / op. profit

-0.27

-0.56

0.26

2.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-59.53

-58.17

-59.51

-67.8

Other costs

-30.05

-25.59

-25.72

-24.73

