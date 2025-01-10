Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
7.99%
7.99%
13.04%
13.04%
13.04%
Indian
14.68%
14.61%
19.72%
19.72%
19.72%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
11.61%
8.1%
7.86%
6.15%
6.11%
Non-Institutions
65.7%
69.28%
59.36%
61.07%
61.12%
Total Non-Promoter
77.32%
77.39%
67.23%
67.23%
67.23%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
