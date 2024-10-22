Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th December 2024 Board of Directors, at its meeting held today on December 27, 2024, has inter alia, approved the audited special purpose financial statements of the company for six months period ended September 30, 2024, and took note of audit report, for the purpose of Scheme of Amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies Limited (Transferor Company) with and into Coforge Limited (Company or Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors (Scheme). The above financial statements and audit report thereon are enclosed herewith. Approval of the scheme of amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies Limited with and into the Coforge Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors The Board approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies Limited with and into Coforge Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder (Scheme). The Scheme inter alia provides for the amalgamation of the Transferor Company with and into the Company. The Scheme is subject to the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including approval of Stock Exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India, the respective shareholders and creditors of respective companies and jurisdictional bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. Key Highlights of the Scheme: As on the date of the approval of the Scheme by the Board, the Transferee Company holds 54% of the expanded share capital of the Company. Pursuant to the proposed Scheme, equity shares of the Transferee Company shall be issued to the shareholders of the Company which would be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (collectively referred to as Stock Exchanges). 1 (One) equity share of the Transferee Company of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up for every 5 (Five) equity shares of the Transferor Company of INR 10/- (Rupees ten) each fully paid up The above swap ratio has been decided as per the joint share exchange ratio report issued by PwC Business Consulting Services LLP and KPMG Valuation Services LLP, registered valuers appointed by the Transferee Company and the Transferor Company respectively, and fairness opinion issued by JM Financial Limited and Axis Capital Limited, SEBI registered merchant bankers appointed by the Transferee Company and the Transferor Company respectively. The Scheme is subject to the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including approval of Stock Exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India, the respective shareholders and creditors of respective companies and jurisdictional bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Redesignation of Mr. Sudhir Singh (DIN:07080613) as Chairman & Non-Executive Director of the Company for a period of 2 years. 2. Un-Audited financial results on consolidated and standalone basis for the quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024. 3. Limited Review report for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 4. Postal Ballot notice seeking approval of shareholders for appointment of Mr. Saurabh Goel (DIN: 08589223) as Non-Executive Director for a period of 2 years w.e.f. 06.07.2024. 5. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of M/s. Cigniti Technologies Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024 through video conference have duly considered and approved the following items of business: 1. Un-Audited financial results on consolidated and standalone basis for the quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024. (enclosed) 2. Limited Review report for the quarter ended 30.09.2024.(enclosed) 3. Designation of Mr. Sudhir Singh as Chairman & Non-Executive Director of the Company. 4. Postal Ballot Notice of shareholders meeting for approval of appointment of Mr. Saurabh Goel (DIN: 08589223) as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company. Read less.. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 For approval of Un-audited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Limited Review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board meeting

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

The Board of Directors of M/s. Cigniti Technologies Limited, at their meeting held on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024, have taken note of Share Purchase Agreements entered among the Promoters, a few major shareholders of the Company, and COFORGE Limited Share Purchase agreement entered by Promoters and certain major public shareholders with COFORGE Limited

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Audited financials for the Quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 and Audit report for the year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors of M/s. Cigniti Technologies Limited at their meeting held on 1st May, 2024 have duly considered and approved: 1. Audited financial results on consolidated and standalone basis for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit report for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024.(enclosed) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Board of Directors of M/s. Cigniti Technologies Limited in its meeting of held on Monday, 11th March 2024 at 8.00 A.M. (IST) through video conference have duly considered the following items of business: 1. Taken note of the outcome of Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company held on 7th March 2024 in which the shareholders have approved the appointment of Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam as Director & CEO of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Sudhakar Pennam as Non- Executive Director of the Company. 2. Deliberated on the business outlook of the Company. The meeting commenced at 8.00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 9.20 A.M.(IST). This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter & nine-months ended 31.12.2023 The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 6th February 2024 approved un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31.12.2023. Also approved Notice of Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company to be held on 7th March 2024 through video conference Financial results for the Quarter and Nine-months ended 31.12.2023 on Standalone and Consolidated basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024