Cigniti Technologies Ltd Summary

Cigniti Technologies Ltd (Formerly Chakkilam Infotech Ltd.) is an independent Software Testing Services Company. It is focused on software testing services and medical transcription. Over the last 14 years the company has worked with companies in US and India to deliver quality software through a combination of onsite consulting and offshore delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1998.The Company offers functional testing, performance testing and test automation and security testing. The Companys testing services for enterprise information technology (IT) organizations cover test management, test automation and tools, functional testing, non-functional testing and test environment management. The Companys transcription services include medical transcription, business transcription and legal transcription. The engineering services include providing solutions in the CAD/CAM/CAE for the engineering industry. The Companys services mainly involve digitization of drawings into vector formats, three dimensional (3D) modeling, design and analysis. In September 2011, the company acquired Cigniti Inc.In 2012, the company enters into a multi-year contract with one of the largest robotics & toy manufacturer in the world. The company enters into a long term engagement with a Performance Management and Business Intelligence Solution Provider in the Hospitality Industry. The company signs partnership with Neotys for its load testing tool NeoLoad. During the year, the company also became a Certified Mobile Testing Services Partner for Keynote DeviceAnywhere 2013. The company was ranked 293 among the worlds top 400 Annual reports and was the highest ranked among the Indian companies listed in the report. The company also becomes Worlds First Independent Software Testing Services Company to Be Rated at CMMI-SVC v1.3 Maturity Level 3. The company acquires Gallop Solutions during the year under review.In 2014, the company is chosen as the worthy recipient of the 2014 Global Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award Automated Software Testing Services. The company has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Company in Asia in Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion Forum 2014. During the year, the company expands Operations in UK Opens office in London. In 2015, the company has been appraised at Level 5 of the CMMI Institutes Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The company also Wins 2015 Business Today BEST SME Award for Global Excellence during the year under review.During the year 2016-17, the two wholly owned subsidiary companies namely Cigniti Inc. USA and Gallop Solutions Inc. USA have been merged in to Cigniti Technologies Inc. USA wholly owned subsidiary company. BlueSwan, next generation proprietary Software Testing platform was launched to accelerate the quality engineering needs of digital enterprises.During year 2018-19, the Company launched new service offerings on IoT testing & Testing leveraging AI, RPA Testing, and Blockchain testing. It launched MyCigniti an HR platform echoing the essence of One Cigniti during 2020-21.During FY 2021-22, the Company launched a 360-degree Digital CX monitoring platform with AI-driven Sentiment Analysis. It acquired Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr) - a specialized and veteran-led AI/ML, Data, and Blockchain Engineering services company; thereafter, it launched iNSta platform, which is a low Code/ No Code test automation with self-healing, AI-powered Scriptless test automation solution.