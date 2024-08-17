iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panoramic Universal Ltd Share Price

1.65
(0.00%)
Mar 18, 2019|01:07:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Panoramic Universal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Panoramic Universal Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Panoramic Universal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Panoramic Universal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:01 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.77%

Foreign: 49.77%

Indian: 24.62%

Non-Promoter- 5.98%

Institutions: 5.98%

Non-Institutions: 19.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Panoramic Universal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

38.87

38.87

38.87

38.87

Preference Capital

50

50

50

50

Reserves

126.51

124.06

111.12

102.4

Net Worth

215.38

212.93

199.99

191.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

34.75

32.42

57.44

48.88

yoy growth (%)

7.17

-43.54

17.51

-11.19

Raw materials

-2.68

-2.71

-2.19

-2.32

As % of sales

7.73

8.37

3.81

4.74

Employee costs

-5.08

-6.48

-10.8

-9.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

4.31

16.81

29.24

28.38

Depreciation

-4.76

-5.17

-6.07

-3.17

Tax paid

-0.87

-3.87

-9.78

-9.86

Working capital

2.68

14.06

-11.41

22.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.17

-43.54

17.51

-11.19

Op profit growth

52.42

-68.65

31.54

-25.4

EBIT growth

-43.48

-17.86

4.34

-15.34

Net profit growth

-73.42

-33.49

5.08

-17.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

121.69

153.15

131.39

119.2

116.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

121.69

153.15

131.39

119.2

116.19

Other Operating Income

19.35

7.62

17.43

11.25

10.1

Other Income

4.07

19.59

6.9

13.51

16.14

View Annually Results

Panoramic Universal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Panoramic Universal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Viidyaa Moravekar

Non Executive Director

Siddhartha Moravekar

Independent Director

Hemlatha Sawant

Independent Director

Abeezar Faizullabhoy

Non Executive Director

Dnyanaraj Sudhir Moravekar

Managing Director

Ramachandran Ramakrishnan

Independent Director

Nilesh Pradhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panoramic Universal Ltd

Summary

Panoramic Universal Limited (Formerly known as IT Microsystems (India) Ltd. [ITMIL]) is one of the fastest growing Information Technology Company in India promoted with a vision to offer integrated solutions to its clients. The company has core competencies in Customized Software Application Development, e-business applications, legacy and client/server systems, Supply Chain Management Solutions, ERP, IT Education Training. The Company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. It is also a member of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The company has international presence in USA and New Zealand. The company also has a 100% software export unit in Mumbai, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Panoramic Universal Limited has ventured into providing Quality Software Education overseas and has opened education centres in New Zealand.The Company has three strategic business divisions: hospitality, travel and tourism and information technology (IT). Its operations are focused on software development and hospitality activities. It owns, manages and operates 11 hotels across India, United States of America and New Zealand. The Company offers a range of software products, including financial accounting, human resource management, society management system, construction management and hotel management software. The company owns five hotels and resorts in United States of America and one in New Zealand. The group has offices
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Panoramic Universal Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.