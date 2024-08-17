Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.65
Prev. Close₹1.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
38.87
38.87
38.87
38.87
Preference Capital
50
50
50
50
Reserves
126.51
124.06
111.12
102.4
Net Worth
215.38
212.93
199.99
191.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
34.75
32.42
57.44
48.88
yoy growth (%)
7.17
-43.54
17.51
-11.19
Raw materials
-2.68
-2.71
-2.19
-2.32
As % of sales
7.73
8.37
3.81
4.74
Employee costs
-5.08
-6.48
-10.8
-9.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
4.31
16.81
29.24
28.38
Depreciation
-4.76
-5.17
-6.07
-3.17
Tax paid
-0.87
-3.87
-9.78
-9.86
Working capital
2.68
14.06
-11.41
22.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.17
-43.54
17.51
-11.19
Op profit growth
52.42
-68.65
31.54
-25.4
EBIT growth
-43.48
-17.86
4.34
-15.34
Net profit growth
-73.42
-33.49
5.08
-17.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
121.69
153.15
131.39
119.2
116.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
121.69
153.15
131.39
119.2
116.19
Other Operating Income
19.35
7.62
17.43
11.25
10.1
Other Income
4.07
19.59
6.9
13.51
16.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Viidyaa Moravekar
Non Executive Director
Siddhartha Moravekar
Independent Director
Hemlatha Sawant
Independent Director
Abeezar Faizullabhoy
Non Executive Director
Dnyanaraj Sudhir Moravekar
Managing Director
Ramachandran Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
Nilesh Pradhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panoramic Universal Ltd
Summary
Panoramic Universal Limited (Formerly known as IT Microsystems (India) Ltd. [ITMIL]) is one of the fastest growing Information Technology Company in India promoted with a vision to offer integrated solutions to its clients. The company has core competencies in Customized Software Application Development, e-business applications, legacy and client/server systems, Supply Chain Management Solutions, ERP, IT Education Training. The Company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. It is also a member of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The company has international presence in USA and New Zealand. The company also has a 100% software export unit in Mumbai, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Panoramic Universal Limited has ventured into providing Quality Software Education overseas and has opened education centres in New Zealand.The Company has three strategic business divisions: hospitality, travel and tourism and information technology (IT). Its operations are focused on software development and hospitality activities. It owns, manages and operates 11 hotels across India, United States of America and New Zealand. The Company offers a range of software products, including financial accounting, human resource management, society management system, construction management and hotel management software. The company owns five hotels and resorts in United States of America and one in New Zealand. The group has offices
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.