Summary

Panoramic Universal Limited (Formerly known as IT Microsystems (India) Ltd. [ITMIL]) is one of the fastest growing Information Technology Company in India promoted with a vision to offer integrated solutions to its clients. The company has core competencies in Customized Software Application Development, e-business applications, legacy and client/server systems, Supply Chain Management Solutions, ERP, IT Education Training. The Company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. It is also a member of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The company has international presence in USA and New Zealand. The company also has a 100% software export unit in Mumbai, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Panoramic Universal Limited has ventured into providing Quality Software Education overseas and has opened education centres in New Zealand.The Company has three strategic business divisions: hospitality, travel and tourism and information technology (IT). Its operations are focused on software development and hospitality activities. It owns, manages and operates 11 hotels across India, United States of America and New Zealand. The Company offers a range of software products, including financial accounting, human resource management, society management system, construction management and hotel management software. The company owns five hotels and resorts in United States of America and one in New Zealand. The group has offices

