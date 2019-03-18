Panoramic Universal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
38.87
38.87
38.87
38.87
Preference Capital
50
50
50
50
Reserves
126.51
124.06
111.12
102.4
Net Worth
215.38
212.93
199.99
191.27
Minority Interest
Debt
143.57
151.42
114.44
126.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.45
3.45
3.36
3.54
Total Liabilities
362.4
367.8
317.79
321.59
Fixed Assets
112.13
117.6
115.64
113.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
96.21
96.64
98.69
97.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.72
0.56
0.56
0.36
Networking Capital
152.98
152.04
99.2
100.31
Inventories
0.07
0.07
0.05
0.08
Inventory Days
0.73
0.78
0.31
0.59
Sundry Debtors
53.88
34.18
22.77
4.84
Debtor Days
565.87
384.71
144.68
36.13
Other Current Assets
135.25
140.65
104.88
108.76
Sundry Creditors
-6.3
-4.94
-2.74
-1.26
Creditor Days
66.16
55.6
17.41
9.4
Other Current Liabilities
-29.92
-17.92
-25.76
-12.11
Cash
0.38
0.97
3.72
9.65
Total Assets
362.42
367.81
317.81
321.6
