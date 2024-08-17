iifl-logo-icon 1
Panoramic Universal Ltd Quarterly Results

1.65
(0.00%)
Mar 18, 2019|01:07:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Sept-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

20.06

35.14

31.16

23.45

25.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.06

35.14

31.16

23.45

25.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

4.84

4.84

Other Income

0.86

1.03

0.72

-0.85

1.66

Total Income

20.92

36.17

31.88

27.43

31.51

Total Expenditure

25.31

32.62

33.75

32.54

31.83

PBIDT

-4.39

3.55

-1.87

-5.1

-0.32

Interest

2.41

3.69

3.46

4.34

3.32

PBDT

-6.8

-0.13

-5.33

-9.44

-3.65

Depreciation

2.37

4.13

3.68

4

3.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.68

-3.84

0

-0.35

0.73

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.84

-0.42

-9.01

-13.09

-8.11

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.84

-0.42

-9

-13.09

-8.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.84

-0.42

-9

-13.09

-8.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.65

-0.05

-1.16

-1.68

-1.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.87

38.87

38.87

38.87

38.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.88

10.1

-6

-21.74

-1.27

PBDTM(%)

-33.89

-0.36

-17.1

-40.25

-14.59

PATM(%)

-64

-1.19

-28.91

-55.82

-32.42

