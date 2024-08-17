Panoramic Universal Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
20.06
35.14
31.16
23.45
25.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.06
35.14
31.16
23.45
25.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
4.84
4.84
Other Income
0.86
1.03
0.72
-0.85
1.66
Total Income
20.92
36.17
31.88
27.43
31.51
Total Expenditure
25.31
32.62
33.75
32.54
31.83
PBIDT
-4.39
3.55
-1.87
-5.1
-0.32
Interest
2.41
3.69
3.46
4.34
3.32
PBDT
-6.8
-0.13
-5.33
-9.44
-3.65
Depreciation
2.37
4.13
3.68
4
3.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.68
-3.84
0
-0.35
0.73
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.84
-0.42
-9.01
-13.09
-8.11
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.84
-0.42
-9
-13.09
-8.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.84
-0.42
-9
-13.09
-8.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.65
-0.05
-1.16
-1.68
-1.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.87
38.87
38.87
38.87
38.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-21.88
10.1
-6
-21.74
-1.27
PBDTM(%)
-33.89
-0.36
-17.1
-40.25
-14.59
PATM(%)
-64
-1.19
-28.91
-55.82
-32.42
