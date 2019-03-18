Panoramic Universal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
4.31
16.81
29.24
28.38
Depreciation
-4.76
-5.17
-6.07
-3.17
Tax paid
-0.87
-3.87
-9.78
-9.86
Working capital
2.68
14.06
-11.41
22.88
Other operating items
Operating
1.35
21.82
1.97
38.22
Capital expenditure
-0.87
11.1
5.48
8.08
Free cash flow
0.47
32.92
7.45
46.31
Equity raised
247.13
222.23
201.45
184.25
Investing
-0.43
-2.05
0.92
9.76
Financing
169.73
222.3
241.22
224.49
Dividends paid
0
0
3.89
3.89
Net in cash
416.9
475.41
454.94
468.7
