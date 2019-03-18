iifl-logo-icon 1
Panoramic Universal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(0.00%)
Mar 18, 2019|01:07:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Panoramic Universal Ltd

Panoramic Universal Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

4.31

16.81

29.24

28.38

Depreciation

-4.76

-5.17

-6.07

-3.17

Tax paid

-0.87

-3.87

-9.78

-9.86

Working capital

2.68

14.06

-11.41

22.88

Other operating items

Operating

1.35

21.82

1.97

38.22

Capital expenditure

-0.87

11.1

5.48

8.08

Free cash flow

0.47

32.92

7.45

46.31

Equity raised

247.13

222.23

201.45

184.25

Investing

-0.43

-2.05

0.92

9.76

Financing

169.73

222.3

241.22

224.49

Dividends paid

0

0

3.89

3.89

Net in cash

416.9

475.41

454.94

468.7

