Panoramic Universal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
86.36
100.91
104.07
88.45
99.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.36
100.91
104.07
88.45
99.52
Other Operating Income
0
14.51
7.94
11.6
6.07
Other Income
2.62
4.92
16.15
7.65
7.32
Total Income
88.98
120.34
128.16
107.69
112.91
Total Expenditure
91.68
106.25
112.88
91.15
92.76
PBIDT
-2.71
14.09
15.28
16.55
20.15
Interest
9.55
10.13
7.19
2.86
3
PBDT
-12.26
3.96
8.08
13.68
17.15
Depreciation
10.18
11.46
12.43
12.18
9.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.16
1.62
2.15
5.01
9.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-22.27
-9.12
-6.49
-3.5
-1.13
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-22.26
-9.11
-6.52
-3.52
-1.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-22.26
-9.11
-6.52
-3.52
-1.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.86
-1.17
-1.24
-0.85
-0.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.87
38.87
38.87
38.86
38.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,99,03,620
1,99,03,620
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
25.6
25.6
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
5,78,41,380
5,78,41,380
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
74.4
74.4
PBIDTM(%)
-3.13
13.96
14.68
18.72
20.25
PBDTM(%)
-14.19
3.92
7.76
15.47
17.24
PATM(%)
-25.78
-9.03
-6.23
-3.96
-1.14
