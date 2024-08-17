iifl-logo-icon 1
Panoramic Universal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.65
(0.00%)
Mar 18, 2019|01:07:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

86.36

100.91

104.07

88.45

99.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.36

100.91

104.07

88.45

99.52

Other Operating Income

0

14.51

7.94

11.6

6.07

Other Income

2.62

4.92

16.15

7.65

7.32

Total Income

88.98

120.34

128.16

107.69

112.91

Total Expenditure

91.68

106.25

112.88

91.15

92.76

PBIDT

-2.71

14.09

15.28

16.55

20.15

Interest

9.55

10.13

7.19

2.86

3

PBDT

-12.26

3.96

8.08

13.68

17.15

Depreciation

10.18

11.46

12.43

12.18

9.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.16

1.62

2.15

5.01

9.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-22.27

-9.12

-6.49

-3.5

-1.13

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.01

0.02

0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-22.26

-9.11

-6.52

-3.52

-1.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-22.26

-9.11

-6.52

-3.52

-1.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.86

-1.17

-1.24

-0.85

-0.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.87

38.87

38.87

38.86

38.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,99,03,620

1,99,03,620

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

25.6

25.6

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

5,78,41,380

5,78,41,380

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

74.4

74.4

PBIDTM(%)

-3.13

13.96

14.68

18.72

20.25

PBDTM(%)

-14.19

3.92

7.76

15.47

17.24

PATM(%)

-25.78

-9.03

-6.23

-3.96

-1.14

