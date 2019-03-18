iifl-logo-icon 1
Panoramic Universal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.65
(0.00%)
Mar 18, 2019|01:07:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

34.75

32.42

57.44

48.88

yoy growth (%)

7.17

-43.54

17.51

-11.19

Raw materials

-2.68

-2.71

-2.19

-2.32

As % of sales

7.73

8.37

3.81

4.74

Employee costs

-5.08

-6.48

-10.8

-9.57

As % of sales

14.63

20

18.8

19.59

Other costs

-10.96

-12.71

-10.94

-11.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.55

39.22

19.04

23.55

Operating profit

16.01

10.5

33.5

25.47

OPM

46.07

32.39

58.33

52.1

Depreciation

-4.76

-5.17

-6.07

-3.17

Interest expense

-9.46

-7.55

-0.42

-0.05

Other income

2.52

19.04

2.24

6.13

Profit before tax

4.31

16.81

29.24

28.38

Taxes

-0.87

-3.87

-9.78

-9.86

Tax rate

-20.24

-23.03

-33.45

-34.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.43

12.94

19.45

18.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.43

12.94

19.45

18.51

yoy growth (%)

-73.42

-33.49

5.08

-17.02

NPM

9.89

39.9

33.87

37.87

Panoramic Universal Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

