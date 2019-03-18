Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
34.75
32.42
57.44
48.88
yoy growth (%)
7.17
-43.54
17.51
-11.19
Raw materials
-2.68
-2.71
-2.19
-2.32
As % of sales
7.73
8.37
3.81
4.74
Employee costs
-5.08
-6.48
-10.8
-9.57
As % of sales
14.63
20
18.8
19.59
Other costs
-10.96
-12.71
-10.94
-11.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.55
39.22
19.04
23.55
Operating profit
16.01
10.5
33.5
25.47
OPM
46.07
32.39
58.33
52.1
Depreciation
-4.76
-5.17
-6.07
-3.17
Interest expense
-9.46
-7.55
-0.42
-0.05
Other income
2.52
19.04
2.24
6.13
Profit before tax
4.31
16.81
29.24
28.38
Taxes
-0.87
-3.87
-9.78
-9.86
Tax rate
-20.24
-23.03
-33.45
-34.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.43
12.94
19.45
18.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.43
12.94
19.45
18.51
yoy growth (%)
-73.42
-33.49
5.08
-17.02
NPM
9.89
39.9
33.87
37.87
