Panoramic Universal Ltd Key Ratios

1.65
(0.00%)
Mar 18, 2019|01:07:11 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.46

14.07

3.29

20.29

Op profit growth

-117.6

6,557.23

-108.02

-127.82

EBIT growth

-117.89

771.5

152.44

-94.73

Net profit growth

-569.03

-131.79

-6.63

-574.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.61

19.61

0.33

-4.32

EBIT margin

-2.28

12.19

1.59

0.65

Net profit margin

-12.56

2.55

-9.18

-10.15

RoCE

-0.78

4.41

0.5

0.2

RoNW

-1.77

0.37

-1.17

-1.21

RoA

-1.07

0.23

-0.73

-0.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.3

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-4.57

-1.81

-3.06

-2.91

Book value per share

31.78

32.85

32.74

33.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

35.66

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.62

-5.88

-2.31

-2.09

P/B

0.47

0.4

0.27

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

18.11

5.98

12.45

13.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

233.41

-72.22

-67.42

Tax payout

28.32

-72.65

537.6

459.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

217.01

177.43

204.53

166.49

Inventory days

3.61

3.59

3.79

3.56

Creditor days

-24.97

-25.44

-25.6

-19.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.3

-4.38

-0.52

-0.26

Net debt / equity

0.68

0.52

0.46

0.37

Net debt / op. profit

-32.81

4.55

270.2

-17.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.99

-4.88

-5.96

-6.68

Employee costs

-41.49

-29.65

-30.82

-32.91

Other costs

-56.12

-45.84

-62.87

-64.72

