Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.46
14.07
3.29
20.29
Op profit growth
-117.6
6,557.23
-108.02
-127.82
EBIT growth
-117.89
771.5
152.44
-94.73
Net profit growth
-569.03
-131.79
-6.63
-574.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.61
19.61
0.33
-4.32
EBIT margin
-2.28
12.19
1.59
0.65
Net profit margin
-12.56
2.55
-9.18
-10.15
RoCE
-0.78
4.41
0.5
0.2
RoNW
-1.77
0.37
-1.17
-1.21
RoA
-1.07
0.23
-0.73
-0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.3
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-4.57
-1.81
-3.06
-2.91
Book value per share
31.78
32.85
32.74
33.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
35.66
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.62
-5.88
-2.31
-2.09
P/B
0.47
0.4
0.27
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
18.11
5.98
12.45
13.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
233.41
-72.22
-67.42
Tax payout
28.32
-72.65
537.6
459.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
217.01
177.43
204.53
166.49
Inventory days
3.61
3.59
3.79
3.56
Creditor days
-24.97
-25.44
-25.6
-19.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.3
-4.38
-0.52
-0.26
Net debt / equity
0.68
0.52
0.46
0.37
Net debt / op. profit
-32.81
4.55
270.2
-17.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.99
-4.88
-5.96
-6.68
Employee costs
-41.49
-29.65
-30.82
-32.91
Other costs
-56.12
-45.84
-62.87
-64.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.