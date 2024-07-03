iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

C.E. Info Systems Ltd Share Price

1,647.65
(1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,640
  • Day's High1,663
  • 52 Wk High2,747.85
  • Prev. Close1,629.75
  • Day's Low1,635
  • 52 Wk Low 1,513
  • Turnover (lac)1,913.08
  • P/E63.95
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value133.18
  • EPS25.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,963.79
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

C.E. Info Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,640

Prev. Close

1,629.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,913.08

Day's High

1,663

Day's Low

1,635

52 Week's High

2,747.85

52 Week's Low

1,513

Book Value

133.18

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,963.79

P/E

63.95

EPS

25.49

Divi. Yield

0.21

C.E. Info Systems Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

C.E. Info Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

C.E. Info Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.66%

Non-Promoter- 12.20%

Institutions: 12.20%

Non-Institutions: 36.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

C.E. Info Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.81

10.73

10.65

3.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

128.96

Reserves

645.14

524.47

427.49

226.74

Net Worth

655.95

535.2

438.14

359.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

152.38

148.63

134.88

149.33

yoy growth (%)

2.52

10.19

-9.67

Raw materials

-16.38

-14.56

-19.84

-20.26

As % of sales

10.74

9.79

14.7

13.56

Employee costs

-52.53

-63.55

-49.45

-45.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

79.25

33.62

43.94

53.02

Depreciation

-9.21

-8.93

-5.17

-5.73

Tax paid

-19.07

-8.28

-8.63

-17.61

Working capital

19.99

13.56

12.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.52

10.19

-9.67

Op profit growth

68.16

44.47

-55.18

EBIT growth

124.3

-17.52

-16.89

Net profit growth

137.49

-28.23

-0.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

379.42

281.46

200.44

152.46

148.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

379.42

281.46

200.44

152.46

148.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.16

34.32

41.55

39.81

14.85

View Annually Results

C.E. Info Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT C.E. Info Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh Kumar Verma

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rohan Verma

Independent Director

Shambhu Singh

Independent Director

Anil Mahajan

Independent Director

Kartheepan Madasamy

Independent Director

Tina Trikha

Non Executive Director

Rakhi Prasad

Non Executive Director

Sonika Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Surendra Somani

Co-founder & Director

Rashmi Verma

Independent Director

Rajagopalan Sundar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by C.E. Info Systems Ltd

Summary

C.E. Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, C.E. Info Systems Private Limited at New Delhi on 17 February, 1995. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on 07 July 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to C.E. Info Systems Limited on 12 July, 2021.The Company is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It is Indias leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. The Company provides platforms, products, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and internet of things (IoT) for the Indian market under the MapmyIndia brand, and for the global market under the Mappls brand. In FY 2017-18, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Vidteq (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Vidteq became a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 31st July, 2017.On 07 October 2021, Company has issued and allotted 13310742 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each as Bonus Shares to the Shareholders in the ratio of 1:3.The Company came out with an Rs 1039.60-crore Public Issue which comprised entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoter and selling investors.The IPO Shares were allotted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the C.E. Info Systems Ltd share price today?

The C.E. Info Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1647.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of C.E. Info Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is ₹8963.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is 63.95 and 12.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of C.E. Info Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C.E. Info Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is ₹1513 and ₹2747.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of C.E. Info Systems Ltd?

C.E. Info Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.18%, 3 Years at -3.62%, 1 Year at -15.99%, 6 Month at -29.82%, 3 Month at -24.09% and 1 Month at 5.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of C.E. Info Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.67 %
Institutions - 12.20 %
Public - 36.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR C.E. Info Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.