Summary

C.E. Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, C.E. Info Systems Private Limited at New Delhi on 17 February, 1995. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on 07 July 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to C.E. Info Systems Limited on 12 July, 2021.The Company is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It is Indias leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. The Company provides platforms, products, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and internet of things (IoT) for the Indian market under the MapmyIndia brand, and for the global market under the Mappls brand. In FY 2017-18, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Vidteq (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Vidteq became a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 31st July, 2017.On 07 October 2021, Company has issued and allotted 13310742 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each as Bonus Shares to the Shareholders in the ratio of 1:3.The Company came out with an Rs 1039.60-crore Public Issue which comprised entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoter and selling investors.The IPO Shares were allotted

