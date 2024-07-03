Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,640
Prev. Close₹1,629.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,913.08
Day's High₹1,663
Day's Low₹1,635
52 Week's High₹2,747.85
52 Week's Low₹1,513
Book Value₹133.18
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,963.79
P/E63.95
EPS25.49
Divi. Yield0.21
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.81
10.73
10.65
3.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
128.96
Reserves
645.14
524.47
427.49
226.74
Net Worth
655.95
535.2
438.14
359.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
152.38
148.63
134.88
149.33
yoy growth (%)
2.52
10.19
-9.67
Raw materials
-16.38
-14.56
-19.84
-20.26
As % of sales
10.74
9.79
14.7
13.56
Employee costs
-52.53
-63.55
-49.45
-45.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
79.25
33.62
43.94
53.02
Depreciation
-9.21
-8.93
-5.17
-5.73
Tax paid
-19.07
-8.28
-8.63
-17.61
Working capital
19.99
13.56
12.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.52
10.19
-9.67
Op profit growth
68.16
44.47
-55.18
EBIT growth
124.3
-17.52
-16.89
Net profit growth
137.49
-28.23
-0.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
379.42
281.46
200.44
152.46
148.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
379.42
281.46
200.44
152.46
148.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.16
34.32
41.55
39.81
14.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Verma
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rohan Verma
Independent Director
Shambhu Singh
Independent Director
Anil Mahajan
Independent Director
Kartheepan Madasamy
Independent Director
Tina Trikha
Non Executive Director
Rakhi Prasad
Non Executive Director
Sonika Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Surendra Somani
Co-founder & Director
Rashmi Verma
Independent Director
Rajagopalan Sundar
Reports by C.E. Info Systems Ltd
Summary
C.E. Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, C.E. Info Systems Private Limited at New Delhi on 17 February, 1995. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on 07 July 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to C.E. Info Systems Limited on 12 July, 2021.The Company is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It is Indias leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. The Company provides platforms, products, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and internet of things (IoT) for the Indian market under the MapmyIndia brand, and for the global market under the Mappls brand. In FY 2017-18, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Vidteq (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Vidteq became a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 31st July, 2017.On 07 October 2021, Company has issued and allotted 13310742 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each as Bonus Shares to the Shareholders in the ratio of 1:3.The Company came out with an Rs 1039.60-crore Public Issue which comprised entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoter and selling investors.The IPO Shares were allotted
Read More
The C.E. Info Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1647.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is ₹8963.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is 63.95 and 12.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C.E. Info Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C.E. Info Systems Ltd is ₹1513 and ₹2747.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
C.E. Info Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.18%, 3 Years at -3.62%, 1 Year at -15.99%, 6 Month at -29.82%, 3 Month at -24.09% and 1 Month at 5.96%.
