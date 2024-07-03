C.E. Info Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
205.16
198.93
180.49
140.14
141.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
205.16
198.93
180.49
140.14
141.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.03
21.82
16.34
20.52
13.8
Total Income
225.19
220.75
196.83
160.66
155.12
Total Expenditure
125.86
122.25
102.47
83
80.83
PBIDT
99.33
98.5
94.36
77.66
74.29
Interest
1.38
1.53
1.4
1.58
1.21
PBDT
97.95
96.97
92.96
76.08
73.08
Depreciation
10.08
7.89
6.92
6.04
3.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.5
21.41
22.52
14.68
19.07
Deferred Tax
-0.87
-1.62
-1.57
-2.61
0.59
Reported Profit After Tax
66.24
69.29
65.09
57.97
49.56
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
0.59
-0.17
0.31
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.17
68.7
65.26
57.66
49.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.17
68.7
65.26
57.66
49.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.16
12.71
12.08
10.75
9.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.88
10.81
10.81
10.73
10.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
48.41
49.51
52.27
55.41
52.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
32.28
34.83
36.06
41.36
35.06
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.