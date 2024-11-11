iifl-logo-icon 1
C.E. Info Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,656.45
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

152.38

148.63

134.88

149.33

yoy growth (%)

2.52

10.19

-9.67

Raw materials

-16.38

-14.56

-19.84

-20.26

As % of sales

10.74

9.79

14.7

13.56

Employee costs

-52.53

-63.55

-49.45

-45.19

As % of sales

34.47

42.75

36.66

30.26

Other costs

-32.23

-40.05

-44.5

-36.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.15

26.94

32.99

24.65

Operating profit

51.24

30.47

21.09

47.05

OPM

33.62

20.5

15.63

31.51

Depreciation

-9.21

-8.93

-5.17

-5.73

Interest expense

-2.53

-2.84

-0.27

-0.16

Other income

39.75

14.92

28.29

11.87

Profit before tax

79.25

33.62

43.94

53.02

Taxes

-19.07

-8.28

-8.63

-17.61

Tax rate

-24.06

-24.62

-19.64

-33.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.18

25.34

35.31

35.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

60.18

25.34

35.31

35.4

yoy growth (%)

137.49

-28.23

-0.27

NPM

39.49

17.04

26.17

23.71

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

