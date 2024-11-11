Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
152.38
148.63
134.88
149.33
yoy growth (%)
2.52
10.19
-9.67
Raw materials
-16.38
-14.56
-19.84
-20.26
As % of sales
10.74
9.79
14.7
13.56
Employee costs
-52.53
-63.55
-49.45
-45.19
As % of sales
34.47
42.75
36.66
30.26
Other costs
-32.23
-40.05
-44.5
-36.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.15
26.94
32.99
24.65
Operating profit
51.24
30.47
21.09
47.05
OPM
33.62
20.5
15.63
31.51
Depreciation
-9.21
-8.93
-5.17
-5.73
Interest expense
-2.53
-2.84
-0.27
-0.16
Other income
39.75
14.92
28.29
11.87
Profit before tax
79.25
33.62
43.94
53.02
Taxes
-19.07
-8.28
-8.63
-17.61
Tax rate
-24.06
-24.62
-19.64
-33.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.18
25.34
35.31
35.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
60.18
25.34
35.31
35.4
yoy growth (%)
137.49
-28.23
-0.27
NPM
39.49
17.04
26.17
23.71
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
