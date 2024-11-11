iifl-logo-icon 1
C.E. Info Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,648.4
(1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

C.E. Info System FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

79.25

33.62

43.94

53.02

Depreciation

-9.21

-8.93

-5.17

-5.73

Tax paid

-19.07

-8.28

-8.63

-17.61

Working capital

19.99

13.56

12.06

Other operating items

Operating

70.96

29.97

42.2

Capital expenditure

-5.66

28.46

-48.62

Free cash flow

65.3

58.43

-6.42

Equity raised

332.13

294.3

226.52

Investing

71.01

0.44

35.15

Financing

43.05

22.86

-0.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

511.49

376.04

255.06

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

