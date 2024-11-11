C.E. Info Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
79.25
33.62
43.94
53.02
Depreciation
-9.21
-8.93
-5.17
-5.73
Tax paid
-19.07
-8.28
-8.63
-17.61
Working capital
19.99
13.56
12.06
Other operating items
Operating
70.96
29.97
42.2
Capital expenditure
-5.66
28.46
-48.62
Free cash flow
65.3
58.43
-6.42
Equity raised
332.13
294.3
226.52
Investing
71.01
0.44
35.15
Financing
43.05
22.86
-0.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
511.49
376.04
255.06
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.