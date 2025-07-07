MapmyIndia and India Post Partner to Offer Verified Digital Addresses Across India

MapmyIndia, operated by CE Info Systems Ltd, announced that its Mappls app now supports India Post’s DIGIPIN system, allowing users to create precise digital addresses for any location across the country.

The integration brings together two platforms to offer what the company describes as “last-mile digital address connectivity.” Users of the Mappls app can now generate a DIGIPIN, India Post’s official digital identifier for addresses, and pair it with MapmyIndia’s Mappls Pin, which adds navigation-friendly intelligence to the address layer.

“This isn’t just about maps or navigation,” said Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and CMD of MapmyIndia. “It’s about building a Digital Bharat that includes everyone. A DIGIPIN gives each home or business a unique digital identity. With Mappls Pin, we’re bridging the gap between physical locations and digital access.”

The collaboration means users can pinpoint any spot homes, shops, offices, or even informal locations and receive a verified digital address that can be used for navigation, deliveries, and official services. Verma described the development as “a milestone in making location intelligence more meaningful for everyday users.”

In addition to embedding DIGIPIN in its consumer app, MapmyIndia has also seen its mapping technology integrated into India Post’s systems. The mutual exchange of tools reflects growing alignment between government and private digital infrastructure providers.

Ease of use and privacy were among the core priorities of the rollout. The company highlighted that this system would work across a range of devices, including for users in rural areas who may not have high-end smartphones or continuous GPS access.

This announcement follows another major update from the company last week. MapmyIndia secured a ₹233 crore map data licensing contract from an international private client. The deal, described as a domestic-use project, is expected to be executed over a seven-year period.

