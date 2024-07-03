iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

C.E. Info Systems Ltd Annually Results

1,661.95
(0.17%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

379.42

281.46

200.44

152.46

148.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

379.42

281.46

200.44

152.46

148.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.16

34.32

41.55

39.81

14.85

Total Income

417.58

315.78

241.99

192.27

163.48

Total Expenditure

224.72

163.83

114.24

101.07

119.28

PBIDT

192.86

151.95

127.75

91.21

44.2

Interest

2.93

2.79

2.16

2.53

2.84

PBDT

189.93

149.16

125.59

88.68

41.37

Depreciation

14.81

9.9

8.26

9.8

9.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

43.93

33.75

32.38

16.54

10.12

Deferred Tax

-3.19

-2.02

-2.12

2.52

-1.72

Reported Profit After Tax

134.38

107.53

87.07

59.82

23.2

Minority Interest After NP

0.42

0.28

0.04

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

133.96

107.25

87.03

59.82

23.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

133.96

107.25

87.03

59.82

23.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.78

20.38

16.34

11.38

1.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

175

150

100

0

0

Equity

10.81

10.73

10.65

132.8

132.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

50.83

53.98

63.73

59.82

29.73

PBDTM(%)

50.05

52.99

62.65

58.16

27.83

PATM(%)

35.41

38.2

43.43

39.23

15.6

C.E. Info System: Related NEWS

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR C.E. Info Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.