C.E. Info Systems Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
379.42
281.46
200.44
152.46
148.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
379.42
281.46
200.44
152.46
148.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.16
34.32
41.55
39.81
14.85
Total Income
417.58
315.78
241.99
192.27
163.48
Total Expenditure
224.72
163.83
114.24
101.07
119.28
PBIDT
192.86
151.95
127.75
91.21
44.2
Interest
2.93
2.79
2.16
2.53
2.84
PBDT
189.93
149.16
125.59
88.68
41.37
Depreciation
14.81
9.9
8.26
9.8
9.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
43.93
33.75
32.38
16.54
10.12
Deferred Tax
-3.19
-2.02
-2.12
2.52
-1.72
Reported Profit After Tax
134.38
107.53
87.07
59.82
23.2
Minority Interest After NP
0.42
0.28
0.04
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
133.96
107.25
87.03
59.82
23.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
133.96
107.25
87.03
59.82
23.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.78
20.38
16.34
11.38
1.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
175
150
100
0
0
Equity
10.81
10.73
10.65
132.8
132.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.83
53.98
63.73
59.82
29.73
PBDTM(%)
50.05
52.99
62.65
58.16
27.83
PATM(%)
35.41
38.2
43.43
39.23
15.6
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.