C.E. Info Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
272.51
208.98
143.4
105.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.51
208.98
143.4
105.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.77
24.42
30.83
31.22
Total Income
298.28
233.4
174.23
136.26
Total Expenditure
157.3
120.76
82.28
72.24
PBIDT
140.98
112.64
91.95
64.02
Interest
2.16
1.92
1.58
1.9
PBDT
138.82
110.72
90.37
62.12
Depreciation
10.67
5.8
5.85
7.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.84
26.38
19.46
11.19
Deferred Tax
-1.83
-0.69
-0.12
2.9
Reported Profit After Tax
96.14
79.23
65.18
40.72
Minority Interest After NP
0.11
-0.02
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.03
79.25
65.18
40.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.03
79.25
65.18
40.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.76
14.77
12.24
7.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.81
10.73
10.65
10.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.73
53.89
64.12
60.94
PBDTM(%)
50.94
52.98
63.01
59.13
PATM(%)
35.27
37.91
45.45
38.76
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.