C.E. Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.81
10.73
10.65
3.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
128.96
Reserves
645.14
524.47
427.49
226.74
Net Worth
655.95
535.2
438.14
359.53
Minority Interest
Debt
7.33
11.91
15.94
20.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.8
1.25
0.56
0.54
Total Liabilities
664.08
548.36
454.64
380.26
Fixed Assets
47.56
36.11
27.59
32.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
427.28
378.88
313.07
275.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.6
5.24
5.6
3.19
Networking Capital
74.31
29.21
57.62
7
Inventories
1.35
7.17
8.85
3.33
Inventory Days
7.97
Sundry Debtors
94.23
56.79
42.17
28.28
Debtor Days
67.73
Other Current Assets
65.59
59.62
57.77
23.95
Sundry Creditors
-21.59
-13.11
-5.85
-4.44
Creditor Days
10.63
Other Current Liabilities
-65.27
-81.26
-45.32
-44.12
Cash
106.33
98.92
50.76
62.06
Total Assets
664.08
548.36
454.64
380.25
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
