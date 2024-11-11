iifl-logo-icon 1
C.E. Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

1,636
(-1.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.81

10.73

10.65

3.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

128.96

Reserves

645.14

524.47

427.49

226.74

Net Worth

655.95

535.2

438.14

359.53

Minority Interest

Debt

7.33

11.91

15.94

20.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.8

1.25

0.56

0.54

Total Liabilities

664.08

548.36

454.64

380.26

Fixed Assets

47.56

36.11

27.59

32.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

427.28

378.88

313.07

275.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.6

5.24

5.6

3.19

Networking Capital

74.31

29.21

57.62

7

Inventories

1.35

7.17

8.85

3.33

Inventory Days

7.97

Sundry Debtors

94.23

56.79

42.17

28.28

Debtor Days

67.73

Other Current Assets

65.59

59.62

57.77

23.95

Sundry Creditors

-21.59

-13.11

-5.85

-4.44

Creditor Days

10.63

Other Current Liabilities

-65.27

-81.26

-45.32

-44.12

Cash

106.33

98.92

50.76

62.06

Total Assets

664.08

548.36

454.64

380.25

C.E. Info System : related Articles

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

