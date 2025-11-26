iifl-logo

MapMyIndia Mappls collaborate with Zoho CRM

26 Nov 2025 , 03:25 PM

CE Info Systems Ltd announced that MapmyIndia MappIs has entered into a partnership with Zoho CRM for location intelligence.

The partnership underlines integration of advanced location intelligence features into Zoho CRM. Hence, allowing businesses to make smarter, location-aware decisions using fully indigenous technology, the company said in its filing with the exchanges.

Under the terms of partnership, MapmyIndia’s Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder will now be integrated within Zoho CRM.

At around 3.16 PM, MapMyIndia was trading 0.28% higher at ₹1,664.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,660.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,682, and ₹1,657.20, respectively.

This will allow users to capture verified addresses, check customer locations on maps, identify potential leads in nearby areas, and optimise field routes, all powered by MapmyIndia’s digital mapping stack.

The company’s co-founder Rakesh Verma said that this partnership will strengthen collaborations amongst Indian tech companies. Hence, creating a sympathetic ecosystem towards the realisation of an Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat.

Zoho CEO Mani Vembu commented that integrating Zoho’s business software expertise with MapmyIndia’s digital mapping capabilities will generate powerful and privacy-focused tools for businesses.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

