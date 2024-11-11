Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024 Submission of Financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

C.E. Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday August 09 2024 to consider the following agenda items among other items: 1.To discuss and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2.To discuss and approve allotment of shares as per the Employee Stock Option Plan 2008 of C.E. Info Systems Limited. Submission of outcome pertaining to Board meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

C.E. Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday June 21 2024 to consider & approve the following agenda items among other items: 1.Report of Board of Directors along with Management Discussion & Analysis Report Business Reporting & Sustainability Report (BRSR) and Corporate Governance Report and other Annexures for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2.Date and time for the 29th Annual General Meeting of the company and to approve draft Notice of the same 3.Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting and for ballot voting at 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held today, i.e. June 21, 2024, commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 6:00 PM has inter-alia considered the following items among other items: 1.The Board approved the Board Report along with MD&AR, BRSR & CGR with other Annexures 2.The Board fixed the date of 29th AGM as August 09, 2024 and approved the Notice of the 29th AGM.3.The Board approved the appointment of Mr. Santosh Kumar Pradhan, as Scrutinizer .4.The Board approved the Re-constitution of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024)

