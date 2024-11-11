iifl-logo-icon 1
C.E. Info Systems Ltd Dividend

C.E. Info System CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 May 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 20243.5175Final
Board approved for the payment of final dividend at the rate of Rs. 3.50 per share, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing annual general meeting Record date fixed for payment of Dividend for the FY2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

C.E. Info System: Related News

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

