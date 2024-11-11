|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held today, i.e. June 21, 2024, commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 6:00 PM has inter-alia considered the following items among other items: 1.The Board approved the Board Report along with MD&AR, BRSR & CGR with other Annexures 2.The Board fixed the date of 29th AGM as August 09, 2024 and approved the Notice of the 29th AGM.3.The Board approved the appointment of Mr. Santosh Kumar Pradhan, as Scrutinizer .4.The Board approved the Re-constitution of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.