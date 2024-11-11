iifl-logo-icon 1
C.E. Info Systems Ltd AGM

1,631.9
(-0.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:14:57 AM

C.E. Info System CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202421 Jun 2024
the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held today, i.e. June 21, 2024, commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 6:00 PM has inter-alia considered the following items among other items: 1.The Board approved the Board Report along with MD&AR, BRSR & CGR with other Annexures 2.The Board fixed the date of 29th AGM as August 09, 2024 and approved the Notice of the 29th AGM.3.The Board approved the appointment of Mr. Santosh Kumar Pradhan, as Scrutinizer .4.The Board approved the Re-constitution of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

C.E. Info System: Related News

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

MapMyIndia slips ~9% on weak Q2 performance

11 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA decreased by 7.49% to ₹37.5 Crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹40.5 Crore in the same quarter last year.

