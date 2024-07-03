C.E. Info Systems Ltd Summary

C.E. Info Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name, C.E. Info Systems Private Limited at New Delhi on 17 February, 1995. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on 07 July 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to C.E. Info Systems Limited on 12 July, 2021.The Company is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It is Indias leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. The Company provides platforms, products, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and internet of things (IoT) for the Indian market under the MapmyIndia brand, and for the global market under the Mappls brand. In FY 2017-18, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Vidteq (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Vidteq became a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 31st July, 2017.On 07 October 2021, Company has issued and allotted 13310742 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each as Bonus Shares to the Shareholders in the ratio of 1:3.The Company came out with an Rs 1039.60-crore Public Issue which comprised entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoter and selling investors.The IPO Shares were allotted at the price of Rs 1033/- per share including a premium of Rs 1031 per share. The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 21 December, 2021.The Company acquired 75.98% Shareholding of Gtropy Systems Pvt. Ltd. on 4th February, 2022. Hence the said Company was made Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 4th February, 2022. It acquired 100% shareholding of C.E. Info Systems International Inc. and the said Company became a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 6th April, 2018.During 2022, the Company unified and released one global platform, under brand Mappls, including both own map data, as well as map data for more than 200 countries and territories from around the world. It expanded the coverage and capabilities of core foundation map data product, real-time & rich map update service, value-added geo- demographics data sets for analytics & location intelligence, and advanced map data covering 3D, HD and Real-View, pushing further towards their AI-powered Digital Metaverse of the Real World.In 2023, the Company acquired 20% shareholding of Indrones Solutions Private Limited in tranches on 10th February, 2023 and 16th May, 2023 subsequently. Hence the said Company was made Associate of the Company w.e.f. 16th May, 2023. It launched Mappls RealView and Metaverse Maps; it relaunched Mappls Gadgets.