SectorIT - Software
Open₹690.55
Prev. Close₹697.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.02
Day's High₹698.65
Day's Low₹681
52 Week's High₹1,012.4
52 Week's Low₹592.95
Book Value₹632.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,182.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.52
52.52
52.49
20.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,055.55
4,354.78
4,191.56
1,884.25
Net Worth
3,102.07
4,407.3
4,244.05
1,905.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,362.91
2,142.18
1,669.93
1,597.53
yoy growth (%)
10.3
28.27
4.53
16.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,492.48
-1,379.05
-1,111.85
-1,038.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
322.95
308.01
166.91
156.01
Depreciation
-187.28
-176.72
-74.71
-78.3
Tax paid
-115.58
-77.86
-24.76
-54.49
Working capital
188.85
315.11
292.19
3.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.3
28.27
4.53
16.12
Op profit growth
13.15
116.23
-5.19
-7.25
EBIT growth
5.08
107.37
2.76
-9.39
Net profit growth
-17.62
77.08
40.01
-17.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,615.72
4,505.16
4,273.36
2,601.76
4,986.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,615.72
4,505.16
4,273.36
2,601.76
4,986.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
472.06
580.62
6,305.95
465.82
78.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anil Harish
Independent Director
Bhumika Batra
Whole-time Director
Partha De Sarkar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudhanshu Tripathi
Independent Director
Ganesh Natarajan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A P Hinduja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narendra Singh
Independent Director
Pradeep Udhas
Non Executive Director
Paul Abraham
Whole-time Director
Vynsley Fernandes
Independent Director
Munesh Khanna
Senior Vice President & CS
Narendra Singh
Reports by Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
Summary
Hinduja Global Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Tele Video Communications India Limited on January 13, 1995. The Company name then was changed to HTMT Technologies Limited on July 11, 2006 and from HTMT Technologies Limited to HTMT Global Solutions Limited on March 12, 2007 and further to Hinduja Global Solutions Limited on September 27, 2008. Company is one of the largest transnational business conglomerates in the world. It is engaged in Business Process Management and Media and Communication business. Business Process Management segment offer voice and non-voice based services such as contact center solutions and back office transaction processing across America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Middle East. HGS Digital, Media & Communications business, is Indias premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband. Apart from the existing businesses, it provides information technology enabled services in India and internationally. It offer professional IT staffing, claims processing, call center, software development, and consulting services. It provide customer relationship management programs integrating inbound contact centre, Internet, database marketing, market research, closed loop lead management, and fulfillment services.The Company offers services in verticals like automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and utilities, government/public sector, healthcare and in
Read More
The Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹684.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is ₹3182.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is ₹592.95 and ₹1012.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.89%, 3 Years at -25.04%, 1 Year at -29.24%, 6 Month at -17.81%, 3 Month at -12.85% and 1 Month at -2.36%.
