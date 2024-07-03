iifl-logo-icon 1
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Share Price

684.2
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:45 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open690.55
  • Day's High698.65
  • 52 Wk High1,012.4
  • Prev. Close697.35
  • Day's Low681
  • 52 Wk Low 592.95
  • Turnover (lac)39.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value632.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,182.92
  • Div. Yield1
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

690.55

Prev. Close

697.35

Turnover(Lac.)

39.02

Day's High

698.65

Day's Low

681

52 Week's High

1,012.4

52 Week's Low

592.95

Book Value

632.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,182.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.04%

Foreign: 14.03%

Indian: 53.95%

Non-Promoter- 13.11%

Institutions: 13.11%

Non-Institutions: 18.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.52

52.52

52.49

20.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,055.55

4,354.78

4,191.56

1,884.25

Net Worth

3,102.07

4,407.3

4,244.05

1,905.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,362.91

2,142.18

1,669.93

1,597.53

yoy growth (%)

10.3

28.27

4.53

16.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,492.48

-1,379.05

-1,111.85

-1,038.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

322.95

308.01

166.91

156.01

Depreciation

-187.28

-176.72

-74.71

-78.3

Tax paid

-115.58

-77.86

-24.76

-54.49

Working capital

188.85

315.11

292.19

3.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.3

28.27

4.53

16.12

Op profit growth

13.15

116.23

-5.19

-7.25

EBIT growth

5.08

107.37

2.76

-9.39

Net profit growth

-17.62

77.08

40.01

-17.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,615.72

4,505.16

4,273.36

2,601.76

4,986.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,615.72

4,505.16

4,273.36

2,601.76

4,986.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

472.06

580.62

6,305.95

465.82

78.7

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anil Harish

Independent Director

Bhumika Batra

Whole-time Director

Partha De Sarkar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudhanshu Tripathi

Independent Director

Ganesh Natarajan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A P Hinduja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narendra Singh

Independent Director

Pradeep Udhas

Non Executive Director

Paul Abraham

Whole-time Director

Vynsley Fernandes

Independent Director

Munesh Khanna

Senior Vice President & CS

Narendra Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

Summary

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Tele Video Communications India Limited on January 13, 1995. The Company name then was changed to HTMT Technologies Limited on July 11, 2006 and from HTMT Technologies Limited to HTMT Global Solutions Limited on March 12, 2007 and further to Hinduja Global Solutions Limited on September 27, 2008. Company is one of the largest transnational business conglomerates in the world. It is engaged in Business Process Management and Media and Communication business. Business Process Management segment offer voice and non-voice based services such as contact center solutions and back office transaction processing across America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Middle East. HGS Digital, Media & Communications business, is Indias premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband. Apart from the existing businesses, it provides information technology enabled services in India and internationally. It offer professional IT staffing, claims processing, call center, software development, and consulting services. It provide customer relationship management programs integrating inbound contact centre, Internet, database marketing, market research, closed loop lead management, and fulfillment services.The Company offers services in verticals like automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and utilities, government/public sector, healthcare and in
Company FAQs

What is the Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹684.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is ₹3182.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is ₹592.95 and ₹1012.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd?

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.89%, 3 Years at -25.04%, 1 Year at -29.24%, 6 Month at -17.81%, 3 Month at -12.85% and 1 Month at -2.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.99 %
Institutions - 13.11 %
Public - 18.90 %

