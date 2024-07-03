Summary

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Tele Video Communications India Limited on January 13, 1995. The Company name then was changed to HTMT Technologies Limited on July 11, 2006 and from HTMT Technologies Limited to HTMT Global Solutions Limited on March 12, 2007 and further to Hinduja Global Solutions Limited on September 27, 2008. Company is one of the largest transnational business conglomerates in the world. It is engaged in Business Process Management and Media and Communication business. Business Process Management segment offer voice and non-voice based services such as contact center solutions and back office transaction processing across America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Middle East. HGS Digital, Media & Communications business, is Indias premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband. Apart from the existing businesses, it provides information technology enabled services in India and internationally. It offer professional IT staffing, claims processing, call center, software development, and consulting services. It provide customer relationship management programs integrating inbound contact centre, Internet, database marketing, market research, closed loop lead management, and fulfillment services.The Company offers services in verticals like automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and utilities, government/public sector, healthcare and in

