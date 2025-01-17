Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.08
29.54
3.72
11.74
Op profit growth
15.99
64.2
-2.86
34.55
EBIT growth
26.53
43.72
1.14
48.32
Net profit growth
66.4
4.3
7.82
77.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.83
13.37
10.54
11.26
EBIT margin
9.79
8.67
7.82
8.01
Net profit margin
6.01
4.04
5.02
4.83
RoCE
19.09
18.71
13.75
14.06
RoNW
4.41
3.11
3.38
3.55
RoA
2.92
2.18
2.21
2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
160.96
98.54
95.72
86.4
Dividend per share
40
20
10
10
Cash EPS
13.66
-42.79
25.15
17.53
Book value per share
998.63
824.06
730.53
644.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.34
2.53
4.26
3.37
P/CEPS
62.92
-5.84
16.21
16.64
P/B
0.86
0.3
0.55
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
4.95
1.53
4.08
3.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.73
11.55
Tax payout
-23.5
-39.37
-23.39
-29.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.48
66.36
61.01
45.32
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-25.86
-20.37
-19.28
-20.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.2
-4.59
-8.68
-6.93
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.04
0.07
0.21
Net debt / op. profit
0.83
0.1
0.27
0.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-68.09
-66.73
-67.44
-66.17
Other costs
-18.06
-19.89
-22
-22.55
