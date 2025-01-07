iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

679
(0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:59:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,362.91

2,142.18

1,669.93

1,597.53

yoy growth (%)

10.3

28.27

4.53

16.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,492.48

-1,379.05

-1,111.85

-1,038.71

As % of sales

63.16

64.37

66.58

65.01

Other costs

-353.91

-306.66

-346.97

-336.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.97

14.31

20.77

21.04

Operating profit

516.52

456.47

211.1

222.66

OPM

21.85

21.3

12.64

13.93

Depreciation

-187.28

-176.72

-74.71

-78.3

Interest expense

-61.48

-57.81

-9.48

-15.63

Other income

55.2

86.07

40.02

27.28

Profit before tax

322.95

308.01

166.91

156.01

Taxes

-115.58

-77.86

-24.76

-54.49

Tax rate

-35.79

-25.27

-14.83

-34.92

Minorities and other

0

21.57

0

0

Adj. profit

207.36

251.72

142.15

101.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

207.36

251.72

142.15

101.52

yoy growth (%)

-17.62

77.08

40.01

-17.06

NPM

8.77

11.75

8.51

6.35

Hinduja Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.