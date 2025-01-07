Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,362.91
2,142.18
1,669.93
1,597.53
yoy growth (%)
10.3
28.27
4.53
16.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,492.48
-1,379.05
-1,111.85
-1,038.71
As % of sales
63.16
64.37
66.58
65.01
Other costs
-353.91
-306.66
-346.97
-336.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.97
14.31
20.77
21.04
Operating profit
516.52
456.47
211.1
222.66
OPM
21.85
21.3
12.64
13.93
Depreciation
-187.28
-176.72
-74.71
-78.3
Interest expense
-61.48
-57.81
-9.48
-15.63
Other income
55.2
86.07
40.02
27.28
Profit before tax
322.95
308.01
166.91
156.01
Taxes
-115.58
-77.86
-24.76
-54.49
Tax rate
-35.79
-25.27
-14.83
-34.92
Minorities and other
0
21.57
0
0
Adj. profit
207.36
251.72
142.15
101.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
207.36
251.72
142.15
101.52
yoy growth (%)
-17.62
77.08
40.01
-17.06
NPM
8.77
11.75
8.51
6.35
