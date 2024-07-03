Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Summary

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited was formerly incorporated as Tele Video Communications India Limited on January 13, 1995. The Company name then was changed to HTMT Technologies Limited on July 11, 2006 and from HTMT Technologies Limited to HTMT Global Solutions Limited on March 12, 2007 and further to Hinduja Global Solutions Limited on September 27, 2008. Company is one of the largest transnational business conglomerates in the world. It is engaged in Business Process Management and Media and Communication business. Business Process Management segment offer voice and non-voice based services such as contact center solutions and back office transaction processing across America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Middle East. HGS Digital, Media & Communications business, is Indias premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband. Apart from the existing businesses, it provides information technology enabled services in India and internationally. It offer professional IT staffing, claims processing, call center, software development, and consulting services. It provide customer relationship management programs integrating inbound contact centre, Internet, database marketing, market research, closed loop lead management, and fulfillment services.The Company offers services in verticals like automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and utilities, government/public sector, healthcare and insurance, household and consumer products, logistics and transportation, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, technology and telecommunications. They are having 20 delivery centres across US, Canada, Mauritius, Philippines and India, all working towards creating leaders out of their clients.In November 2006, the company acquired Affina in Illinois State which has multiple centres in Peoria, Waterloo, St Louis, El Paso and Montreal, has significantly added to the Companys delivery capabilities and global footprint. The Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services, undertaking of Hinduja TMT Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company on a going concern basis with the appointed date, October 1, 2006 and thus Source1 HTMT Inc, USA, Affina LLC, USA, HTMT Europe Ltd, UK, Hinduja TMT France, Customer Contact Center Inc, Philippines, CCubed (Antilles) NV, C-Cubed BV, Pacific Horizon Ltd became the subsidiary company. The equity shares of the company were listed on the BSE and NSE on June 19, 2007. In June 2008, the company expanded their footprint to Chennai by inaugurating their second delivery centre at Nandambakkam. With this, the company has 11 delivery centres across India in Bangalore, Chennai, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Mysore.During the year 2010, Company opened its second center in Manila having a capacity of 1,000 seats.During FY 2011, it opened delivery centres in Tier III cities of Nagercoil and Guntur and set up a second center in Durgapur. The Company acquired 100% equity stake of Hinduja Outsourcing Solutions India Private Limited (HOSIPL) making it a wholly owned subsidiary.In 2013, the Company opened five centers, Belleville (Canada), Preston (UK), Jamaica, Hyderabad (SEZ) and Bangalore. At the end of FY13, it had 55 global delivery centers across 11 countries.During the year 2017-18, a Scheme of Amalgamation of HGS International Services Private Limited (HGSISPL) (Transferor Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with the Company (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders was approved by the Board of Directors of Company. The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) sanctioned the Scheme on June 20, 2018, which became effective from August 1, 2018, from the Appointed Date, April 1, 2017. On the Effective Date i.e. on August 1, 2018, HGSISPL amalgamated with the Company and dissolved without winding up. In terms of the Scheme with effect from Appointed Date, the entire business undertaking of HGSISPL was transferred to and vested in the Company, on a going concern basis.On November 28, 2019, the Company got into a transaction, for sale of India Domestic Customer Relationship Management (CRM), business with Altruist Technologies Private Limited, which was completed on January 31, 2020. On August 9, 2021 Board of Directors of the Company approved the sale of Healthcare Services Business to wholly owned subsidiaries of Betaine BV (Investor), which is owned by funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia. The transaction was completed and the Company ceased to have ownership of the Healthcare Services Business on January 5, 2022. Consequently, as a part of divestment, Company transferred its entire healthcare services business, to the Investor effective on January 6, 2022. On January 28, 2022 , HGS International Mauritius, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired Diversify Offshore Staffing Solutions Pty Ltd., Australia, effective on February 25, 2022.In 2022-23, Company acquired the digital media business of NXTDIGITAL Ltd (NDL), which enabled the establishment of a direct-to-consumer practice for HGS. In 2022-23, the Digital, Media & Communications Business Undertaking along with the investments in subsidiaries of NXTDIGITAL Limited was demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement effective from February 1, 2022. As per the swap ratio approved in the Scheme, the shareholders of NXTDIGITAL Limited holding 3,36,71,621 equity shares were allotted 1,06,89,403 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10 each on November 25, 2022. The Company had recommended the swap ratio of 20 equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up of the Company for every 63 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by the public shareholders of NXTDIGITAL Limited. Based on the Valuation Reports of two reputed Independent Valuers, equity share entitlement ratio arrived at 20:63.During the year 2022-23, Company launched global customer experience hub in Barranquilla, Colombia to support multilingual customer experience needs with English, Spanish, and Portuguese CX requirements.In 2023-24, HGS International, Mauritius, a Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Team HGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd., South Africa on March 27, 2024. In April 2024, ONEOTT Intertainment Limited, a subsidiary of the Company has acquired 51% shareholding of Seven Star Balaji Broadband Private Limited for Rs 18.36 Crores. The Company has launched CelerityX brand in the Indian market since August 2023.