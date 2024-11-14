iifl-logo-icon 1
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

Hinduja Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today (Meeting commenced at 2 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m. IST) have approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited at its meeting held today have approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved a plan to rationalise the supply chain management function of its media division and its media subsidiaries with a view to bringing in operational efficiencies and optimise costs. The plan also includes monetization of its Optical fibre assets for a consideration of Rs. 208 crores to retire debt thereby bringing in interest cost savings.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited at its meeting held today have approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

