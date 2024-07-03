Summary

eMudhra Limited was incorporated on 16 June 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Trust Services and Enterprise Solutions to individuals and organizations functioning in various industries. As part of Digital Trust Services, the Company issue a range of certificates including individual/organizational certificates, SSL/ TLS certificates and device certificates (used in IoT use cases) to build a digital trust backbone. Under Enterprise Solutions vertical, it offer a diverse portfolio of Digital Security and Paperless Transformation Solutions, complementing its Digital Trust Services business, to customers engaged in different industries. The Company is the Member of Asia PKI Consortium, European Cloud Signature Consortium and Certifying Authority/Browser Forum. It provide Digital Trust Services in the capacity of a Certifying Authority in India and abroad, through a WebTrust accreditation. The digital signature certificates provide cryptographic digital identities to individuals, organizations, websites and devices controlled over Internet (IoT) and ensure authenticity of transactions emanating from the above said entities through cryptographic validation. The Companys Enterprise Solutions comprise three product offerings like emSigner offering eSignature workflow solutions for paperless office; emAS offering athentication solutions and emCA offering public key infrastructure solutions. As part of Enterprise Solutions, it provides identity, authenti

