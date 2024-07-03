SectorIT - Software
Open₹950.05
Prev. Close₹954.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,169.81
Day's High₹961.75
Day's Low₹895.9
52 Week's High₹1,024
52 Week's Low₹415
Book Value₹64.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,666.71
P/E375.3
EPS2.54
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.41
39.04
35.09
35.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
487.64
280.71
91.99
60.97
Net Worth
529.05
319.75
127.08
96.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
153.02
109.36
yoy growth (%)
39.91
Raw materials
-28.8
-18.38
As % of sales
18.82
16.81
Employee costs
-37.33
-32.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
39.04
20.62
Depreciation
-10.5
-6.66
Tax paid
-9.01
-5.47
Working capital
14.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.91
Op profit growth
94.96
EBIT growth
106.36
Net profit growth
98.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
373.12
248.76
182.64
131.59
116.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
373.12
248.76
182.64
131.59
116.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.92
5.3
1.1
0.86
0.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
MANOJ PUNDALIK KUNKALIENKAR
Independent Director
Nandlal Laxminarayan Sarda
Executive Chairman
V Srinivasan
Whole-time Director
VENUMADHAVA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Johnson Xavier
Independent Director
Chandra Lakshminarayan Iyer
Independent Director
Chandrasekar Padmanabhan
Reports by eMudhra Ltd
Summary
eMudhra Limited was incorporated on 16 June 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Trust Services and Enterprise Solutions to individuals and organizations functioning in various industries. As part of Digital Trust Services, the Company issue a range of certificates including individual/organizational certificates, SSL/ TLS certificates and device certificates (used in IoT use cases) to build a digital trust backbone. Under Enterprise Solutions vertical, it offer a diverse portfolio of Digital Security and Paperless Transformation Solutions, complementing its Digital Trust Services business, to customers engaged in different industries. The Company is the Member of Asia PKI Consortium, European Cloud Signature Consortium and Certifying Authority/Browser Forum. It provide Digital Trust Services in the capacity of a Certifying Authority in India and abroad, through a WebTrust accreditation. The digital signature certificates provide cryptographic digital identities to individuals, organizations, websites and devices controlled over Internet (IoT) and ensure authenticity of transactions emanating from the above said entities through cryptographic validation. The Companys Enterprise Solutions comprise three product offerings like emSigner offering eSignature workflow solutions for paperless office; emAS offering athentication solutions and emCA offering public key infrastructure solutions. As part of Enterprise Solutions, it provides identity, authenti
The eMudhra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹925.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of eMudhra Ltd is ₹7666.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of eMudhra Ltd is 375.3 and 15.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a eMudhra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of eMudhra Ltd is ₹415 and ₹1024 as of 06 Jan ‘25
eMudhra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 54.69%, 1 Year at 113.01%, 6 Month at 6.81%, 3 Month at 9.28% and 1 Month at 6.61%.
