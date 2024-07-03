iifl-logo-icon 1
eMudhra Ltd Share Price

925.8
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open950.05
  • Day's High961.75
  • 52 Wk High1,024
  • Prev. Close954.7
  • Day's Low895.9
  • 52 Wk Low 415
  • Turnover (lac)2,169.81
  • P/E375.3
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value64.88
  • EPS2.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,666.71
  • Div. Yield0.13
No Records Found

eMudhra Ltd Corporate Action

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Apr, 2024

arrow

eMudhra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

eMudhra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.64%

Foreign: 21.64%

Indian: 32.75%

Non-Promoter- 19.42%

Institutions: 19.42%

Non-Institutions: 26.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

eMudhra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.41

39.04

35.09

35.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

487.64

280.71

91.99

60.97

Net Worth

529.05

319.75

127.08

96.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

153.02

109.36

yoy growth (%)

39.91

Raw materials

-28.8

-18.38

As % of sales

18.82

16.81

Employee costs

-37.33

-32.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

39.04

20.62

Depreciation

-10.5

-6.66

Tax paid

-9.01

-5.47

Working capital

14.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.91

Op profit growth

94.96

EBIT growth

106.36

Net profit growth

98.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

373.12

248.76

182.64

131.59

116.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

373.12

248.76

182.64

131.59

116.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.92

5.3

1.1

0.86

0.35

View Annually Results

eMudhra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT eMudhra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

MANOJ PUNDALIK KUNKALIENKAR

Independent Director

Nandlal Laxminarayan Sarda

Executive Chairman

V Srinivasan

Whole-time Director

VENUMADHAVA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Johnson Xavier

Independent Director

Chandra Lakshminarayan Iyer

Independent Director

Chandrasekar Padmanabhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by eMudhra Ltd

Summary

eMudhra Limited was incorporated on 16 June 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Trust Services and Enterprise Solutions to individuals and organizations functioning in various industries. As part of Digital Trust Services, the Company issue a range of certificates including individual/organizational certificates, SSL/ TLS certificates and device certificates (used in IoT use cases) to build a digital trust backbone. Under Enterprise Solutions vertical, it offer a diverse portfolio of Digital Security and Paperless Transformation Solutions, complementing its Digital Trust Services business, to customers engaged in different industries. The Company is the Member of Asia PKI Consortium, European Cloud Signature Consortium and Certifying Authority/Browser Forum. It provide Digital Trust Services in the capacity of a Certifying Authority in India and abroad, through a WebTrust accreditation. The digital signature certificates provide cryptographic digital identities to individuals, organizations, websites and devices controlled over Internet (IoT) and ensure authenticity of transactions emanating from the above said entities through cryptographic validation. The Companys Enterprise Solutions comprise three product offerings like emSigner offering eSignature workflow solutions for paperless office; emAS offering athentication solutions and emCA offering public key infrastructure solutions. As part of Enterprise Solutions, it provides identity, authenti
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the eMudhra Ltd share price today?

The eMudhra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹925.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of eMudhra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of eMudhra Ltd is ₹7666.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of eMudhra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of eMudhra Ltd is 375.3 and 15.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of eMudhra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a eMudhra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of eMudhra Ltd is ₹415 and ₹1024 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of eMudhra Ltd?

eMudhra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 54.69%, 1 Year at 113.01%, 6 Month at 6.81%, 3 Month at 9.28% and 1 Month at 6.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of eMudhra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of eMudhra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.40 %
Institutions - 19.43 %
Public - 26.18 %

