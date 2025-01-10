eMudhra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.41
39.04
35.09
35.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
487.64
280.71
91.99
60.97
Net Worth
529.05
319.75
127.08
96.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0.17
9.67
58.17
46.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.2
3.12
1.88
0.89
Total Liabilities
536.42
332.54
187.13
143.89
Fixed Assets
178.7
168.75
126.43
108.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
120
73.35
22.5
19.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.17
1.26
0.68
0
Networking Capital
59.89
43.86
28.86
11.62
Inventories
2.94
1.03
1.73
0.3
Inventory Days
4.12
1
Sundry Debtors
46.68
34.63
30.61
13.76
Debtor Days
73.01
45.92
Other Current Assets
49.75
44.15
32.49
17.9
Sundry Creditors
-18.77
-20.95
-18.09
-3.55
Creditor Days
43.14
11.84
Other Current Liabilities
-20.71
-15
-17.88
-16.79
Cash
176.66
45.32
8.66
4.97
Total Assets
536.42
332.54
187.13
143.89
