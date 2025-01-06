eMudhra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
39.04
20.62
Depreciation
-10.5
-6.66
Tax paid
-9.01
-5.47
Working capital
14.32
Other operating items
Operating
33.85
Capital expenditure
2.7
Free cash flow
36.55
Equity raised
122.92
Investing
3.29
Financing
42.07
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
204.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.