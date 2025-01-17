Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.78
Op profit growth
69.56
EBIT growth
74.04
Net profit growth
137.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
37.06
30.34
EBIT margin
30.51
24.33
Net profit margin
22.67
13.26
RoCE
28.29
RoNW
7.95
RoA
5.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.86
3.61
Dividend per share
1.25
0
Cash EPS
4.03
1.23
Book value per share
21.77
15.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-18.47
-18.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.08
Inventory days
2.84
Creditor days
-31.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.57
-38.07
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
0.79
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-16.26
-14.21
Employee costs
-25.63
-31.69
Other costs
-21.03
-23.74
