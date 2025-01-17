iifl-logo-icon 1
eMudhra Ltd Key Ratios

976.15
(1.13%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.78

Op profit growth

69.56

EBIT growth

74.04

Net profit growth

137.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

37.06

30.34

EBIT margin

30.51

24.33

Net profit margin

22.67

13.26

RoCE

28.29

RoNW

7.95

RoA

5.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.86

3.61

Dividend per share

1.25

0

Cash EPS

4.03

1.23

Book value per share

21.77

15.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-18.47

-18.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.08

Inventory days

2.84

Creditor days

-31.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.57

-38.07

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

0.79

1.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-16.26

-14.21

Employee costs

-25.63

-31.69

Other costs

-21.03

-23.74

