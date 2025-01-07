iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

eMudhra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

941.55
(1.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR eMudhra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

153.02

109.36

yoy growth (%)

39.91

Raw materials

-28.8

-18.38

As % of sales

18.82

16.81

Employee costs

-37.33

-32.8

As % of sales

24.39

29.99

Other costs

-32.79

-30.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.43

27.81

Operating profit

54.09

27.74

OPM

35.34

25.36

Depreciation

-10.5

-6.66

Interest expense

-5.25

-0.84

Other income

0.71

0.39

Profit before tax

39.04

20.62

Taxes

-9.01

-5.47

Tax rate

-23.07

-26.51

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

30.03

15.15

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

30.03

15.15

yoy growth (%)

98.17

NPM

19.62

13.85

eMudhra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR eMudhra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.