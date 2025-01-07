Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
153.02
109.36
yoy growth (%)
39.91
Raw materials
-28.8
-18.38
As % of sales
18.82
16.81
Employee costs
-37.33
-32.8
As % of sales
24.39
29.99
Other costs
-32.79
-30.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.43
27.81
Operating profit
54.09
27.74
OPM
35.34
25.36
Depreciation
-10.5
-6.66
Interest expense
-5.25
-0.84
Other income
0.71
0.39
Profit before tax
39.04
20.62
Taxes
-9.01
-5.47
Tax rate
-23.07
-26.51
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
30.03
15.15
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
30.03
15.15
yoy growth (%)
98.17
NPM
19.62
13.85
