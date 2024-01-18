|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|1.25
|25
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 1.25 / - per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.
