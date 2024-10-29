Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the period ended march 31 2024 and recommendation of final dividend. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 1. Audited financial statements (both standalone & consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and year ended March 3 1, 2024. A copy of the Financial Results along with the Report of Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. 2 . Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 1.25 / - per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 , through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM). The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Friday, June 21 , 2024 to Thursday, June 27 , 2024 (both days inclusive). 4 . The cut-off date and record date for the purpose of remote e-voting process for Annual General Meeting and for determining entitlement of shareholders to final dividend is Thursday, June 20 , 2024. Re-appointment of Secretarial auditor and Internal auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024

Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve eMudhra Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter Ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 05, 2024. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024