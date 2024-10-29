iifl-logo-icon 1
eMudhra Ltd Board Meeting

981.35
(6.22%)
Jan 16, 2025

eMudhra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the period ended march 31 2024 and recommendation of final dividend. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 1. Audited financial statements (both standalone & consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and year ended March 3 1, 2024. A copy of the Financial Results along with the Report of Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. 2 . Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 1.25 / - per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 , through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM). The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Friday, June 21 , 2024 to Thursday, June 27 , 2024 (both days inclusive). 4 . The cut-off date and record date for the purpose of remote e-voting process for Annual General Meeting and for determining entitlement of shareholders to final dividend is Thursday, June 20 , 2024. Re-appointment of Secretarial auditor and Internal auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve eMudhra Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter Ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 05, 2024. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Emudhra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund Raising Committee is scheduled to be held on January 17 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Issue price including a discount if any. Outcome of the meeting of the Fund Raising Committee (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

eMudhra: Related News

No Record Found

